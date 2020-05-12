It’s not often where we cover a ‘back and forth’ where parts of the ‘forth’ are missing but here we are. Thing is, Brit Hume’s ‘side’ of this debate is SO GOOD we had to write it, plus we sort of giggled when we saw the other guy had deleted his tweets.

Oh, the other guy is some local NBC blue-check nobody named Michael Wooten.

We’re assuming Michael made the mistake of accusing Brit of supporting or pushing some fringe conspiracy theory:

What fringe conspiracy theory is that? — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 12, 2020

And again, we can only guess Michael cited the video ‘Plandemic.’

I never heard of Plandemic’s claim. I was talking about the idea, taken seriously by the U.S. government, that the virus was being studied in the Wuhan lab and escaped by accident. We have done a lot of reporting on that. — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 12, 2020

Then it looks like Michael started backtracking but by then … yeah, it was too late.

Then why did you accuse me of indulging a fringe theory? The answer seems clear. You didn’t know what I was talking about, which means you didn’t know what you were talking about. — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 12, 2020

Oh damn.

Someone wanna get that lil fella some aloe for that burn?

Or how about THIS one?

Yes you did. Own it. — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 12, 2020

Don’t make Brit angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry. Heh.

Actually, he said you were “intellectually dishonest.” Which is even worse. — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) May 12, 2020

We don’t know what he said, now do we, since he pussed out and deleted everything.

Perusing his timeline much of it looks like this though:

Almost all the top experts including Dr. Fauci think it’s probable that you get a certain level of immunity. But there’s no proof. That’s why this is irresponsible. There’s a good chance we will find out those infected have immunity at least for months. But small chance they wont — Michael Wooten (@wgrzMichael) May 5, 2020

Yeah.

HOOboy.

