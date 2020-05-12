Jena Friedman’s bio said (says?) she is a comic, former writer for David Letterman, and former producer for the Daily Show with Jon Stewart. We are writing about her bio in the ‘past tense’ because after she pushed a repugnant lie about McConnell catching COVID she threw a total hissy fit, deleted tweets, lashed out at people for correcting her, and then she either totally wiped her timeline or deleted her account.

Luckily, people on Twitter were good enough to grab her ‘best tweets’ before she bailed or deleted:

Yo @JenaFriedman Actually, you know how good I am? Those tweets you deleted. I saved that shit for you. All of them. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/LRb8bZp4XN — Mike (@FuctupMike) May 12, 2020

Part 3 (The Stephen Miller tweet was the TOS violation) pic.twitter.com/1OwRrGb0bR — Mike (@FuctupMike) May 12, 2020

Huh. Now fake news merchant @JenaFriedman has deleted her attack on journalists. Blue on blue won’t be tolerated Jena! 🤣 Don’t worry the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/lIENyLCGac — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) May 12, 2020

We especially like her poll selection that says, ‘Some fake news is healthy.’

D’oh! So MAYBE she deleted because she got busted by Twitter for pushing false COVID info.

“I’m not wrong I’m just early” is quite the defense. — M0ng00s3 (@MongooseSec) May 12, 2020

Yeah, her defense was, ‘MCCONNELL WILL TOTALLY GET IT!’

