If Nancy Pelosi was any more out of touch she’d float off the planet. Lucky for her, the amount of Botox in her face alone is enough to keep her ‘grounded’.

The same woman who talked about her fancy ice cream in her seriously fancy freezer while millions of Americans were worried about putting food on their tables … the same woman who held up COVID assistance so she could give tens of millions of dollars to the Kennedy Performing Arts Center (that turned around and laid their musicians off anyway) … this same woman lecturing Trump about how he’s the one out of touch with what Americans are going through?!

Wow.

Trump is completely out of touch with what families are facing. No, we can't take a “pause” on putting money in the pockets of the American people who have been staring down at past due notices for the last months while his special interest friends grow richer. pic.twitter.com/WJueDKXd0g — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 12, 2020

She is just awful.

The only group to have ‘paused’ assistance up to this point is the Democrats.

Why don't your eyebrows ever move when you talk? — Falcon107 (@Falcon_107) May 12, 2020

The face can only absorb so much Botox before it stops moving altogether.

Show us your designer ice cream again. — Jen (@JCEdmund) May 12, 2020

Sell your ice cream and freezer. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) May 12, 2020

So…ice cream party at your house? It certainly is big enough for us to social distance. You know, because you're "in touch' with what families are facing. And do those scarves actually do anything or are they just another arrogant indicator that masking is simply beneath you? — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) May 12, 2020

Is this really still a talking point? "His special interest friends…" We know your special interest "friend" is you. You and members of congress that make millions from the policies you pass. You've done this for years. — my name is nobody (@F3_Haskell) May 12, 2020

Trump knows exactly what American families are going thru. You, on the other hand, continue to take a paycheck, while doing nothing. Then you expect the American taxpayer to foot the bill for ridiculous pork that has nothing to do with their lives. #DemocratsAreCorrupt — Chuck Flynn is free, prosecute Comey! West (@CWGW4128) May 12, 2020

While you’re choosing which flavor of ice cream you’re going to have, from a freezer packed full of it. — Barbara Matthews (@barbarapagem) May 12, 2020

So… how many varieties of expensive ice cream are you suggesting? — Just L (aka Belaglik) (@JustLittleOldL) May 12, 2020

The Ice Cream Queen speaks. pic.twitter.com/Nc5lxcx1pD — Harry Gato (@harrygato) May 12, 2020

We were in a shut down Pelosi. How did you get the botox joint to open up just for you? It seems to me that would be a violation of the stay at home law.#ObamaGate — 🇺🇸Bluzguitar🚫🐂💩 (@bluzguitar) May 12, 2020

Right? No roots for Nancy and C’MON there is no way her hair is still naturally that color.

But you know, Trump’s the one who’s out of touch.

*eye roll*

***

