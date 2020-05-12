Good news, folks. Democrats are working really super-duper hard to make sure American families are getting the help they need in these ‘unprecedented and challenging times’. Because you know, we all need access to our local pot shop right now …

Don’t make that face.

We’re not even JOKING which is ridiculously stupid and sad.

Look at this mess.

important stuff in the new House Dem stimulus bill pic.twitter.com/kNayrCTwGz — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 12, 2020

Who knew cannabis was such a big deal during this pandemic? We knew states that run their own liquor stores kept those stores open (yet closed churches) but hey, sounds like pot shops are ‘essential’.

But wait, there’s more.

the word "cannabis" appears in this bill more than half as many times as the word "bank" pic.twitter.com/4IWjxZ86ct — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 12, 2020

Wow.

Jobs. Banks.

You know, things you’d think Democrats would be worried about while tens of millions of Americans are out of work.

alright last one pic.twitter.com/aFygW2O2Lc — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 12, 2020

Priorities?

But here’s where it get even worse.

did the bill get taken down??https://t.co/uKHylFHhY5 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 12, 2020

Looks like it.

WOW.

They saw your tweets and said no mas — Matt (@MatthewMaryland) May 12, 2020

Heh.

AOC's "it was just a draft" 2.0 — Glen Dronach (@glen_dronach) May 12, 2020

THERE ya’ go.

Yeah yeah, we know we said wow already but seriously, WOW.

Guess we should just be glad there’s no more funding for the Kennedy Performing Arts Center.

***

