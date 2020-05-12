Sen. Rand Paul has had enough of the constant fear-mongering, doomsday prophets … especially when they’re suggesting kids miss an entire year of school.

At least that’s the impression he gives us while interviewing Dr. Fauci.

Side note: Rand is freakin’ ROCKING that beard, right?!

Watch.

Sen. Rand Paul: "The history of this when we look back will be wrong prediction after wrong prediction after wrong prediction… As much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don't think you're the end all, I don't think you're the one person that gets to make a decision." pic.twitter.com/SP9T638y2B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2020

Fauci doesn’t want kids to go back to school?

WHAT THE WHAT?!

And to Rand’s point, there are underprivileged kids who don’t have a parent at home who can help them who would lose an entire year of education which would impact their entire lives.

Time to listen to a few more experts, Fauci.

No offense.

Sen. Rand Paul Criticizes ‘One-Size-Fits-All’ Coronavirus Approaches During Fauci Testimonyhttps://t.co/7IwiTbilpg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2020

Even Northam of all people has figured out to look at regions within the state when moving into Phase 1. If he can figure it out?

C’mon, Fauci.

It is funny how some people on here get mad at this because they would rather continue to have the government make their decisions for them. Obviously not capable of doing it for themselves. — Mitch Gault (@GaultMitch) May 12, 2020

We have definitely seen far too many people who are AOK with surrendering their freedoms for a little bit of security, even if that security is not guaranteed.

And it’s pretty damn troubling.

Rand, you’re doing it right 👏🏻 — Alyssa Sturm (@Lyssadawn88) May 12, 2020

Senator Paul was the highlight of the hearing. — Thora (@Thora11235) May 12, 2020

It was the beard, right?

Heh.

***

Related:

No biggie, just the same email for a Chinese company copied on almost EVERY email sent and received on Hillary’s illegal home server

‘You SICK mofos’: Ryan Maue LEVELS the media for promoting COVID panic porn in order to keep people ‘cooped up’

‘Comey was DRIVEN by ego’: Jeff Sessions ‘sets the record straight’ on recusal and TORCHES James Comey in must-read thread