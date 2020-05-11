Is it just our imagination or is the media working overtime to try and make sure Americans are TERRIFIED to leave their homes? Forget that we’re seeing declines in hospitalizations and deaths in a majority of the country and that they have yet to see a single instance of a child infecting an adult with the virus …

No, now they want you to be afraid the virus will destroy your kidneys, and guess what? KIDS AREN’T IMMUNE!

WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN!?

*eye roll*

A look at what we know so far about the novel coronavirus: It can attack the heart, savage the kidneys and create blood clots that kill with sudden efficiency. Worst of all, children may not be immune. via @LennyMBernstein @arianaeunjunghttps://t.co/K2XiBvzBOC — Lenny Bernstein (@LennyMBernstein) May 10, 2020

We call this ‘panic porn’ because the writers get off on scaring the crap out of their readers which results in clicks and taps.

Sorry, not sorry.

Stacey Lennox of PJ Media ripped Bernstein a new one:

Panic porn. Clinicians have been saying for months this is due to an overactive immune response called cytokine storm. Which can be effectively treated. The media just won’t tell you that or give these MD’s any coverage. /1 https://t.co/I8FdHRRCLt — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 11, 2020

It’s a shame WaPo doesn’t give their reporters access to the internet. It was rather easy to find this info that goes back to 2003 & the first SARS outbreak. /2https://t.co/6OaLYb6nNs — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 11, 2020

‘It’s a shame WaPo doesn’t give their reporters access to the Internet.’

Heh.

From PJ Media:

So now the country and maybe the world will have an overabundance of ventilators. However, it is difficult to fault the President. The media berated him into it, his health expert agreed with Governor Cuomo, and he was given an astounding number needed as the pandemic was expected to spread nationwide based on the models at the time. The same media also ignored a wealth of information being provided about the actual clinical presentation of the virus from clinicians on the frontline, preferring to quote Dr. Fauci, who was not treating patients. It is now being widely reported that ventilators don’t work as if it can possibly be construed as some kind of ‘gotcha’ against President Trump. Rather, this should be a ‘gotcha’ for the media and the global health experts. They ignored well-documented history related to SARS and feedback from doctors treating patients who were telling them history was repeating itself. As far as I am concerned, the current death toll can lie at their feet.

What she said.

One doctor at Cedars-Sinai is actually preventing the need for ventilation using a treatment protocol based on quieting an overactive immune response which can attack just about any body system/organ. In fact his team has found patients that display a clinical profile that /3 — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 11, 2020

is indicative of cytokine storm will predictably need a vent in 6-12 hours if not treated. Even more insane, a Lancet article in March recommended treatment with an immunosuppressant in MARCH. But instead of doing any research at all WaPo decides to freak you out /4 — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 11, 2020

Just like COVID-19, cytokine storm has risk factors. Interestingly, they align very well with those for a severe COVID 19 infection with obesity & diabetes being top among them. Simple question, if we knew this about SARS in 2003, why wasn’t it among the first ideas /5 — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 11, 2020

investigated when a new strain of the same virus emerged? Why were frontline doctors left puzzling out why vent protocols for ARDS didn’t work. This was seen in MERS as well. This lack of historical reference for clinicians falls directly on the global health apparatus. /6 — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 11, 2020

Thank goodness some dogged clinicians are relearning it on their own. So the EHRMYGAHD COVID CAN DO ANYTHING BE VERY AFRAID crowd should find themselves a google machine & start asking why this obvious link to a prior outbreak was not among the first investigated. /end — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 11, 2020

Yes, they should absolutely find themselves a Google machine.

***

