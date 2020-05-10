Kim Masters seems to think Trump and Fox News are politicizing the COVID health crisis which is hilarious when it’s literally been the Democrats and MSNBC, CNN, and other crap outlets blaming Trump for killing eleventy billion people!

She went so far as to share this story:

Do you want to know how much Trump and Fox News have politicized a health crisis?

Today I was wearing a mask while walking my dog. Two guys approached, no masks, and as they passed me, one asked, “Do you vote Democrat?” — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) May 10, 2020

And then the two men pulled out their MAGA hats, pounded their chests, and yelled, ‘THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! WHOOOOOOO DAWGIE!’ while shooting their guns off in the air. Yup. Oh, and she left out the part where a bunch of masked grizzly bears jumped out of the forest and tried to steal her wallet …

No? Sorry, we always thought the bad guy in the story was the ‘masked’ one. Except for the Lone Ranger? Man, this editor has got to cut down on the caffeine.

Notice it wasn't two women or a couple? Just a couple of evil men. — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 10, 2020

Two women or a couple wouldn’t have been as scary or as patriarchal and besides if two women mocked her for voting Democrat that would mean the Democrats are in trouble. If two evil white dudes did it that totally fits their silly little Trump supporter stereotype. Did we mention these two guys were waving a confederate flag as well?

Kidding.

She claims Trump has politicized the mask except we’re pretty sure SHE’S the one doing that.

You are a liar. Republicans don’t care what you do..as opposed to Democrats who are so insecure with their choices, they attack others. Pathetic. — Lynne Sambuco dba Fierce Cheer Mom (@FierceCheerMom) May 10, 2020

I woukd have made that assumption since you live in LA. Not because of the mask 🤷‍♀️ — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 10, 2020

That opposition party I’m not supposed to have has totally polticizing this crisis they mismanaged causing the deaths of everyone all over again…. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) May 10, 2020

I’ll take “Things that never happened” for $200, Alex. — Big B (@blaubaugh) May 10, 2020

We’re shocked her woke six-year-old daughter wasn’t with her, asking her why Trump wants people to die. She was walking her dog though so maybe the dog telepathically wondered why Trump and his supporters want people to die.

Ok, it’s official, too much caffeine this morning.

Give it a rest. Seriously. It’s embarrassing. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 10, 2020

First off, that probably never happened. Second, it's the DNC and their propaganda arms that have politicized the virus. Pushing people to live in fear and with daily anxiety. — Chuck Flynn is free, prosecute Comey! West (@CWGW4128) May 10, 2020

BS — CB1 (@crazyhouse3) May 10, 2020

That sums it up nicely.

***

Related:

Not QUITE as bad as that whole fart thing but … Michael Caputo shares private message he received from Eric Swalwell in 2018 and WOW

Elon Musk gives zero f**ks when Assemblywoman behind job-killing #AB5 curses at him for suing CA over draconian COVID rules

And now for the dynamite! Undercover Huber’s ruthless thread shines a light on 1 reason WHY Adam ‘Sack of’ Schiff is panicking