People have been talking about what we should call a ‘male Karen’ for quite a long while now, and after reading this tweet and watching this report we’re pretty sure ‘Brad’ is totally the male Karen.

Look at this nonsense from ‘investigative reporter’ Brad Edwards of CBS Chicago:

No gloves? No Mask? No problem. This ice cream man is not only ignoring COVID-19 protocol, but he's breaking the law. Such trucks are forbidden Hoffman Estates. The Village Manager says if you see him, call 9-1-1. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ebQftLpCUD — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) May 8, 2020

Selling ice cream?!? THAT MONSTER!!! FORBIDDEN.

CALL 9-1-1!

DA DA DAAAAAAA!

We have officially reached the dumbest point in the history of this county. Governors are letting convicted criminals out of jail and then turning around and threatening to jail innocent people for doing their jobs. You know that face you make when your neighbor wants to have the same conversation about the pool they’re putting in this summer for the 1000th time? Yup, just made that face.

pic.twitter.com/gOaLjwKmpx — The Responsibly Open Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) May 8, 2020

How about you slow your roll? 911 is for actual emergencies, you moron! “Investigative reporter” and you can’t investigate enough to find the police NON-EMERGENCY number?!? 😂😂😂😂 — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) May 8, 2020

I hope someone gives you a swirley at your high school reunion. — V (@TMIWITW) May 8, 2020

You really should've stopped after "no problem." — Blue Dune Messiah (@jeff_techentin) May 8, 2020

Fu*k off — Pixie ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) May 8, 2020

911? Are you crazy? — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) May 8, 2020

BFD. Don't buy ice cream from him if you don't want him in the neighborhood. — Will (@genryle) May 8, 2020

But people must not be allowed to make CHOICES for themselves!!!

Lol this is the best reporting you can do??? — Nate (@theonetheonlyn8) May 8, 2020

The protocol is useless illusion, and God forbid that he make a living bringing to residents something they apparently want.

If distancing were an issue to them, why do they go up and patronize his truck? Sit down, soy boy Karen, you deserve the ratio. pic.twitter.com/83P9bn7WfA — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) May 8, 2020

And it is an impressive one.

YOU POS!!! You get to work why can't he? pic.twitter.com/i9mEzBgOLR — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) May 8, 2020

You are the worst. — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) May 8, 2020

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

***

Related:

Nervous boys?! Kimberley Strassel shuts both Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff DOWN for bellyaching about Flynn and it’s GLORIOUS

Gonna leave a MARK! James Woods nut-punches Andrew Cuomo with his own tweet about ‘government competence’

‘Scared SCHIFFLESS’: Thread on Russia probe transcripts released and why ‘Adam Schiff is in panic mode’ a DELICIOUS must-read