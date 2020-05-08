You know when Jerry the Angry Gnome Nadler and Adam Schiff for Brains are OUTRAGED and shaking their silly little fists at the sky that something has spooked them, and clearly they are not happy with the Justice Department dropping the case against Flynn. These two sacks of monkey crap have been nothing but a thorn in the side of this country since Trump won in 2016 because they’ve done nothing but try and unseat the duly and legally elected president.

At whatever cost.

All you need to do to know they’re really sweatin’ right now is to look at how they reacted when the news broke on Flynn yesterday.

Jerry …

This is outrageous! Flynn PLEADED GUILTY to lying to investigators. The evidence against him is overwhelming. Now, a politicized DOJ is dropping the case. The decision to overrule the special counsel is without precedent and warrants an immediate explanation. 1/2 https://t.co/MxRyWkCMPw — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 7, 2020

Remember when Nadler said the evidence against Trump was super-duper during the impeachment hearings? We’re not sure ol’ Jer-Bear knows what evidence really looks like. Maybe if he’d wear a pair of pants that actually fit him he’d be able to think more clearly.

Your a crazy little creep nadler. I was a defense investigator. I saw the crappy tactics used by feds to squeeze Innocents to plead guilty. You and your friends need to repent. — ❌DregThatLovesTheUSA❌ (@SupportAmerica9) May 8, 2020

Stop with these calls for more frivolous million dollar money drain pits!! Just do your job the people of your state elected you to do!! — LauraE (@frenchgen2) May 8, 2020

You lied, you knew there was no collusion, the testimony released reflects that. So spare us the deflections — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) May 8, 2020

Hey congressman #Karen the manager has been notified and will be with you shortly. pic.twitter.com/ol6E2FFkGZ — AR (@DonDirtyHarry) May 8, 2020

How long do you have to keep up the charade representative Nadler? Is this Optics because your pants are on fire and there's nothing you can do about it? Doubling down only makes you look even more guilty. — AnnieO85 (@AnnieO851) May 8, 2020

Oh, shut up. It was entrapment. — 🇺🇸Connie🇺🇸Pride🇺🇸 (@conniejb3) May 8, 2020

You’re an absolute disgrace, Nadler. I, for one, will cheer your fall. — Frank Briggs (@FXBriggs63) May 8, 2020

What he said.

Kimberley Strassel decimated Nads-ler (yes, yes we are going to come up with as many nicknames for the guy as we can):

To repeat, the man who made the call was U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, 10 yrs FBI/10 yrs career prosecutor. Any journo worth their salt should be demanding what evidence Nadler has that Jensen is "politicized." Otherwise they should refuse to give traction to such fact-free claim. https://t.co/3IJNWqADrN — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 7, 2020

To repeat …

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Oh, she also blasted Adam Schiff-head who was equally as annoying and whiny.

Same point with Schiff. He needs to be asked to explain his charge of "politicization" or stand down with such nonsense. I also love how Democrats worry about people being strongarmed by cops into guilty pleas–until the victim is someone Ds want to jail for political benefit. https://t.co/IcJbAj8l7N — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 7, 2020

Democrats worry about people being strongarmed by cops into guilty pleas — until the victim is someone Ds want to jail for political benefit.

Terrifying and accurate, all in one.

This is going to be so much FUN, y’all.

***

