After the Department of Justice dropped their criminal case against Flynn just today, we’re sensing some vindication for Sean Davis and The Federalist, who have taken a great deal of ‘punches’ from for supporting Flynn throughout his entire ordeal.

So we don’t begrudge Sean one bit for pulling up old tweets from Bradley P. Moss to rub his nose in it … just a little:

Oh wait, there’s more.

And yet, there is still more.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Someone seems cranky:

Must suck to be this wrong.

Poor Bradley.

Sean then said hello to David French as well:

He’s not the only one.

And to think, Flynn is likely just the tip of the iceberg.

Stock up on popcorn now, folks.

***

Tags: Bradley MossDavid FrenchFlynnSean DavisThe Federalist