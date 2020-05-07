That Katie Hill was ever elected into any sort of office is absolutely an indication of how grossly awful the Democrat Party has become.

Yuck, we feel like we need to take a shower after ’embedding’ her tweets.

*spritzes Lysol*

Ok, that was mean.

Yup.

Katie. Put your clothes on and then take so many seats.

Some people say this tweet makes me a Karen. Lol. I am definitely a Karen occasionally, but not sure this is one of those times. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 7, 2020

She is like the uber-Karen who really has ZERO place lecturing others about their hygiene.

Just sayin’.

Also, I’m not talking about when you’re walking alone, or are outside and keeping your space. That’s totally fine. Feel free to take your mask off then – no judgment. But inside or in close proximity? Nope that’s just shitty. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 7, 2020

We’re pretty sure we know what’s sh*tty, Katie, and that’s the government completely shutting down states while their economies collapse.

That’s sh*tty.

Wearing a mask or not is a choice.

We thought these Lefties were all about choice.

Huh.

Because it’s not about protecting yourself. It’s to protect everyone else from YOUR germs, which might include coronavirus. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 7, 2020

Lastly, NO ONE wants to wear a mask. It’s a pain for absolutely everyone (not just you, defiantly unmasked ones). But we’re doing it because when we all do so collectively, we save lives – not our own, but other people’s. You should too. K thx bye — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 7, 2020

Yeah, bye.

Karen.

Actually, maybe they are just propositioning you…? https://t.co/3qv7BFD5Yq — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) May 7, 2020

But it gets in the way of combing hair, doesn't it? https://t.co/q8YiutGwXK — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 7, 2020

Maybe she should just stick to tweeting what she knows about.

…

Give us a second, we’ll come up with something.

***

