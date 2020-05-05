Another day, another bit of Deep State info comes out that makes us all scratch our heads and wonder WTF they’ve all really been up to. Long ago when we first started writing about what happened with Peter Strzok and Lisa Page (seems like a lifetime ago), we shared a good many texts that were just unbelievably unprofessional and suspect. And now we’re seeing more ‘texts’ from the FBI couple about all of the ‘editing’ they did together on a document.

Anyone in Wray’s FBI want to take a shot at justifying why the texts on the left about the editing of @GenFlynn’s were released, but the ones on the right were hidden until a US Attorney had to bust in and drag them out? **They’re sent on the same day, about the same subject** pic.twitter.com/LnRSnMvHnl — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

There is zero chance some FBI grunt is selectively pruning individual texts like this on their own initiative, especially after all the so called bad apples already left or got fired. I’m smelling watergate level cover up here. What else is being hidden? — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Now, the best thing about Undercover Huber is his willingness to update or even correct his information as he learns more, like why the ‘messages’ were actually not released to the public.

UPDATE: The best explanation I’ve seen in some smart replies is that some of these are cell phone messages, but the others are Microsoft Lync messages. — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Okay that may explain why they weren’t released to the public, but it doesn’t explain suppressing them to @SidneyPowell1 who asked for *all Brady material*, which would include text messages, but also Lync chats as well as emails, electronic documents, handwritten notes etc 🤔 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

But that still doesn’t explain why they wouldn’t have sent them to Flynn’s attorney …

It also doesn’t explain why none of this material was turned over to Congressional investigators either 🤔 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Something seriously stinks here, but you guys already knew that.

