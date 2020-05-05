Itâ€™s official.

Fox Newsâ€™ biggest fan is Brian Stelter.

And by â€˜biggest fanâ€™ we mean he has an almost stalker-esque obsession with the outlet that continues to dominate in the ratings. Youâ€™d think heâ€™d spend more time trying to figure out why CNN sucks so much and perhaps try to fix that but nope.

For example, how could he not have known Greg Gutfeld was being funny here?

Fox's Greg Gutfeld: "If you're going to interview Donald Trump in front of a giant Abe Lincoln, you think he's NOT going to compare and contrast? I mean, that's kind of a set-up, don't you think?" pic.twitter.com/QGTHEPVhl0 â€” Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 4, 2020

Just more evidence that our favorite Hall Monitor has zero sense of humor.

And neither does this David guy from NPR.

Soâ€¦. Gutfeld thinks those pesky Fox News hosts set Trump up https://t.co/SfZ3sNssdG â€” David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) May 5, 2020

Oooh, so edgy! They sure put Greg in his place.

Or not.

only these idiots can watch this, ignore I'm laughing as I'm making a joke. its intentional: if this tool or the bald kid actually seen this for real, neither would have something to tweet. https://t.co/Ssd1hEP1Je â€” GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 5, 2020

Bald kid â€¦ HA HA HA HA

People. Just donâ€™t.

you're not stupid but unemployable outside whatever you do now. â€” GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 5, 2020

Seriously.

Ouch.

Then this NPR guy (who has this editor blocked!) jumped in:

Thanks for this, @greggutfeld. One of the things @davidfolkenflik does now for @NPR is expose media malfeasance, in stories that very often involve the channel that employs you. Good for the country. Can even be good for Fox. https://t.co/iw6yT1OgHP â€” Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) May 5, 2020

Oooh, watchdog.

And guess how this went over:

glad you admit his mistake. good on you. https://t.co/7wuJ7PkXu4 â€” GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 5, 2020

"bald kid" lol â€” OneNationUnderGod (@GodBlessUSA316) May 5, 2020

Right?

Tough to be at the top! ðŸ˜„ @GregGutfeldShow â€” AJ (@rollypoly31) May 5, 2020

True story.

Why are my tax dollars supporting NPR? â€” Larry McCallister (@Hiereus) May 5, 2020

Donâ€™t look at us man, we just work here.

Brian responded:

I saw it for real and I laughed and I tweeted your joke. â€” Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 5, 2020

Suuuuure.

Nice try, PO-TAY-TOE.

***

