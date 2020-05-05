Meet Lacy Johnson.

Johnson is the Republican who the Minnesota GOP has endorsed and who will hopefully run against and ultimately beat Rep. Ilhan Omar …

I'm running against Ilhan Omar. I'm humbled the GOP endorsed me by receiving 90% of the vote I will win the primary and look forward to defeating Ilhan in Nov. 2020. Please retweet, follow me, and if able, please contribute to my campaign at link below. https://t.co/yQgy7q1saD pic.twitter.com/PlKWrbw0Ug — Lacy Johnson (@LacyJohnsonMN) May 2, 2020

President Trump tweeted his endorsement of Johnson and included a teensy bit about how much Omar sucks.

Ok, we’re playing it down, he pretty much torched her.

And I’m Endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it. You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment. Good luck Lacy! https://t.co/RunIPCbTyc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

‘Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our military and our vets, demands open borders, and is fighting to take away our Second Amendment.’

But tell us how you REALLY feel, Mr. President.

As you can imagine, Omar lost it:

68,000 people have died because of your failure to contain the coronavirus. 30 million are unemployed and millions more can’t pay rent. Maybe you should focus on doing your job on behalf of the nation, rather than picking Twitter fights with freshmen Members of Congress. https://t.co/BCRXKsmxu7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 4, 2020

You know Trump laughed when he saw this from Ilhan.

And c’mon, she didn’t have to answer him so really, lecturing him about picking Twitter fights is hypocritical at best.

Maybe you should focus on YOUR job, on behalf of your constituents, rather than picking Twitter fights with the President. Why don't you talk to #pelosipork about actually going to work for the people! — Julie Altenau (@JAltenau) May 4, 2020

@realDonaldTrump was working to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus while you were busy pushing a sham impeachment and launching your reelection campaign… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) May 4, 2020

Maybe you should focus on your competition instead of Trump. He’s doing a great job! Blame Democrat governors for their failures running NY and NJ along with Michigan. Pathetic! — Marcus (@MarcusWooley2) May 4, 2020

The people died because of China, and not even all of those deaths are due to COVID-19. Our COVID-19 deaths, are very inflated. 30 million are unemployed, because of draconian lockdown orders from state governments. This isn't Trumps fault. RESIGN! — Caleb Fields (@CalebAFields) May 4, 2020

You sound scared. — AP (@AvisPlumb) May 4, 2020

She really does.

And with good reason. Democrats have well and truly misplayed their hand over and over and over again since 2016.

Good times.

***

