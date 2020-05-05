Bill Kristol decided to out-Bill Kristol himself today with a silly-a*s poll asking if Abraham Lincoln would be friendlier to Trump or his ridiculous Lincoln Project. At this time, the poll is almost neck-and-neck with his project inching Trump out by less than 2%, and with the way the Right is sharing his poll (that sounds dirty, sorry) we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Trump win this battle as well.

Would Abraham Lincoln have been friendlier to the Lincoln Project, or to Donald Trump? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 5, 2020

As a reminder of who and what the Lincoln Project really is:

To date, @ProjectLincoln has raised $2,587,887, largely from small donors, and spent $1,384,428, w/$153,733 on merchant fees, software subscriptions, fundraising, and compliance, and 92% of the remaining expenditures enriching Lincoln Project members and their firms. pic.twitter.com/Oa9LJFQ89V — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) April 14, 2020

Conserving conservatism is equitable.

Remember kids, never Trump is a principled position I can respect, #NeverTrump on the other hand is a grift. https://t.co/qzH30ghKpJ — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 5, 2020

Bill’s poll hasn’t ended yet and at the moment his silly little project exploiting Abraham Lincoln is beating Trump, but JUUUUUUST barely. That being said, the polls people posted in response to his poll (and wow, could we write the word ‘poll’ more times today?!) make this truly a backfire, even if he gets the result he wants.

Make sure and vote in all of them.

Would Bill Kristol have been friendlier to Abraham Lincoln or John Wilkes Booth? — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) May 5, 2020

Ouch.

Is Bill Kristol less relevant today than he was yesterday? — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 5, 2020

Hrm, tough choice.

Is Bill Kristol an Egotistical has been? — TheFluffBringer (@BringerFluff) May 5, 2020

Where is, ‘Duh’?

Would Bill Kristol have been friendlier to Mao Tse Tung or Donald Trump? — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) May 5, 2020

Will Bill Kristol be hosting a shuffleboard tournament on the Lido Deck, or serving Pina Coladas on the balcony? — jim palmer – #Deadname = @spiv (@spivNYC) May 5, 2020

Is @BillKristol a charlatan? — The Ceiling is Right Squidward (@patrusselljr) May 5, 2020

Take the L, Bill.

***

