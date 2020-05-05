You’d think by now they’d know Sean isn’t Sean, but nope.

The Sean Spicer parody, Sean Spicier, keeps going and going and going … thank goodness. When we made a promise to you, Dear Reader, several weeks back that we would share his tweets with you once a week until the lockdown ended we never thought we’d honestly be eight weeks into this, and yet here we are. And thankfully, Spicy is still making us all laugh. This week, Sean poked Democrats about the country reopening, Tara Reade and Joe Biden, and of course a little jab at Hillary.

It wouldn’t be Sean’s timeline without a dig at Hill-dawg.

I smell a TV show pic.twitter.com/I2KpgZg8MI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 29, 2020

Still obsessed with Sean Spicer being on DWTS … and dragging a parody with it.

If they’d only look for that shiny little blue checkmark.

Empathy is key with these people pic.twitter.com/vRQAkOeDoT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 29, 2020

Yes, Democrats are losers for wanting to lock Americans in their homes until the economy collapses so they can stand a chance in November. Sorry, loser isn’t strong enough … as*holes. Yeah, that works.

Thanks for noticing pic.twitter.com/2kOA2x1O7Y — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 1, 2020

You tell him, Joshua!

HA HA HA HA

Hey….only my wife gets to talk to me like that pic.twitter.com/b2PQdK7wy9 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 1, 2020

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure someone just made a really good joke but you’re not entirely sure if you’re in on it? Yeah, just made that face.

That or blame Barron maybe pic.twitter.com/xnksNVPBpd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 2, 2020

Oof.

Do The Dougie pic.twitter.com/k982EQFTvg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 3, 2020

So this yahoo tagged Sean Spicer in his quote-tweet of the parody.

That’s a new one.

Burn.

He didn’t do it yet pic.twitter.com/fmOsJhjZmU — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 3, 2020

Truth hurts?

No way…Nowadays that’ll get ya 20 years in some places, and that’s just for the dancing pic.twitter.com/9udG6WMDMp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 4, 2020

Blah blah blah, these anti-Spicier people need some new lines.

Serio.

A little louder for the folks in the back pic.twitter.com/ELzuyL42XN — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 4, 2020

Huh?

A Ph.D.

Because of course.

I wish…still on lockdown pic.twitter.com/9sCZhLlz1W — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 5, 2020

Same here, Sean.

Same here.

***

