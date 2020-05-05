We’re seeing a bunch of talking heads (‘experts’) predicting WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE if and when we open the country based of course on the same model that got everything so wrong in the first place, the IHME. They keep saying the same crap over and over again, ‘While the model’s assumptions are unclear and estimates are uncertain,’ …

Well, then why the Hell would we use it to make any real decisions?!?!

Even Brit Hume has had enough of this BS:

Its “assumptions are unclear” and “its estimates uncertain” but by all means let’s keep touting this model. https://t.co/DLO7iKNf6V — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 5, 2020

Right?

What the absolute EFF, people?

Being an expert means being accurate, titles, degrees, positions does not reflect a person as an expert. I look at the “batting averages” of these projections/models and it’s definitely minor league. — LesW (@laworcester) May 5, 2020

This is SO irresponsible. — AnnaV (@perchance99) May 5, 2020

These so-called experts are terrifying people who are already terrified and they need to knock it off.

All they have to do is label it ‘science’. Then, when evidence, conclusions change more often than the weather report, it is still valid, under the faux religion of Science. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) May 5, 2020

As an old person who hasn’t been able to go to the gym to swim for 7 weeks, I’m going to be weaker if I do get the virus. Sitting in a heated house all day isn’t helping us. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) May 5, 2020

But the MODEL!!!

Man, if we never ever hear the freakin’ word ‘model’ again it will be too damn soon.

'New normal' = I get to be in charge. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) May 5, 2020

Oh yeah, we hate that phrase too … new normal.

That sucks.

How about just ‘normal’?

#ReOpenAmerica

***

Related:

WHOA: Undercover Huber shares texts/instant messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page originally HIDDEN from the public

THERE it is! Kirsten Powers’ new book deal might explain WHY she deleted her anti-Kavanaugh tweets (topic sounds VERY familiar)

GRRL BYE! S.E. Cupp gets reality-CHECKED after insisting anyone wanting to reopen the country must follow her ‘new rule’