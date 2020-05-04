Watching people like Joe Lockhart contradict themselves on Kavanaugh almost in real-time has been something special.

Boy oh boy, CNN can really pick their analysts.

Look at this:

Believe Kavanaugh’s victim! Report her story! Shame on the GOP!

Ignore Biden’s victim! Ignore Tara Reade! Shame on the GOP for expecting the Left to be consistent!

ORANGE MAN BAAAAAAD.

All we can do is point and laugh anymore, it’s all so ridiculous.

Test for everyone except him. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 3, 2020

Sure seems like it.

Hypocrisy at its finest — Bill (@tress777) May 3, 2020

Not sure we’d say, ‘Its finest,’ but definitely more out in the open than we’d expect.

Ok, that’s not true either. We absolutely expect Joe to be a hypocrite.

Life comes at you fast. — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) May 4, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

You're all strawberry and no preserves, ya foghorn-blowin' milksop — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 3, 2020

***

