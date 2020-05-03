We thought the people who refused to believe Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden because he’s a Democrat were bad, but the people who actually believe Tara but will vote for Joe anyway BELIEVING HE’S A PREDATOR are far worse.

Like Lisa Bloom

You guys remember Lisa, right? She once defended a very famous (infamous) predator named Harvey Weinstein. Welp, she believes Tara but will vote for Biden because orange man bad. But don’t worry, she’s sorry …

I believe you, Tara Reade.

You have people who remember you told them about this decades ago.

We know he is "handsy."

You're not asking for $.

You've obviously struggled mightily with this.

I still have to fight Trump, so I will still support Joe.

But I believe you. And I'm sorry https://t.co/eMUBrkkVFE — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) May 1, 2020

Thanks for reminding us who the Left really is, Lisa.

Party over principal. I would expect no less from losers like you. — Cliff (@CJ27__) May 3, 2020

It’s pretty screwed up.

Yup.

You made your call. Don't be upset when people remember this. — [email protected] (@BenSearsMSYS) May 3, 2020

We already ‘remember’ who she is, this just solidifies it.

Supporting someone you believe raped a woman to own Trump is next level. If only there were 25 other candidates to choose from or something — Anonynurse Practitioner (@ArthurNonymous) May 3, 2020

Next level.

That works.

So much for #MeToo — Dead Zed (@pulgalization) May 3, 2020

At least you're willing to admit that you don't have actual principles and politics are all that matters to you. Guess all the rest of the DNC can say the quiet part out loud now. Congratulations on murdering the MeToo movement with the full support of the media and DNC. pic.twitter.com/OgHN51yqdE — Sword of Truth (@SwordofTruth10) May 3, 2020

And there you have it. — Intrepid (@intrepid_17) May 3, 2020

Huh, Bill O’Reilly was right, you ARE a vile attorney. — Eric Shaffer (@realEricShaffer) May 3, 2020

That. ^

@LisaBloom She’s “fighting for victims of…harassment and abuse” unless that’s person is accusing a Democrat… 🤷‍♂️. The hypocrisy is staggering. — brent mohrman (@motrbotr) May 3, 2020

But not surprising, unfortunately.

"I believe you but I don't care enough about you to stop supporting your rapist." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 3, 2020

Basically.

BUT SHE’S SORRY.

Oooh, Lisa, that’s not a good thing.

Translation: "I believe you, Tara Reade, but you're expendable as my politics are more important. Now begone." Shame on you Lisa Bloom. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) May 3, 2020

The shameless feel no shame.

Translation: it really is all about politics. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 1, 2020

What he said.

YOU are no ally of survivors. — AnnaB (@July1776Boston) May 3, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

***

Related:

‘Insane and OVER the top!’ Jemele Hill raging over being confused with parody account that tweets nonsense JUST LIKE HER hilariously backfires

‘Scaring people into obeying’: Brit Hume shares COVID-19 findings from Nobel prize-winning scientist contradicting lockdowns

WTAF?! New Hampshire Democratic Rep tries deleting GRAPHIC explanation for why he doesn’t believe Tara Reade (BUT we got it)