We thought the people who refused to believe Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden because he’s a Democrat were bad, but the people who actually believe Tara but will vote for Joe anyway BELIEVING HE’S A PREDATOR are far worse.

Like Lisa Bloom

You guys remember Lisa, right? She once defended a very famous (infamous) predator named Harvey Weinstein. Welp, she believes Tara but will vote for Biden because orange man bad. But don’t worry, she’s sorry …

Thanks for reminding us who the Left really is, Lisa.

It’s pretty screwed up.

Yup.

We already ‘remember’ who she is, this just solidifies it.

