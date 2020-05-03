When Kurt Eichenwald warned that his thread attacking Tara Reade would be ugly and angry, he wasn’t kidding. In fact, after we read the entire 33-tweet-thread we can honestly say he grossly underestimated how awful what he would end up writing truly would be.

This is going to be an ugly, angry thread. It's going to be about rape, written by someone who was violently raped in the early 1980s. Tara Reade is a liar. Im now certain of that beyond a reasonable doubt. Her attention seeking or corrupt performance has demeaned people who../1 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

It seems really odd to us that Kurt would admit he’s a survivor and then write an entire thread trying to tear apart someone else who could very well be a survivor as well. Question her story, tell people you don’t buy it, but this?

This crossed a line.

…have been actual victims. The willingness of Bernie Bros and Republicans and Russians demonstrates that this vicious, violent crime to be just something to exploit as a political tactic. gave this a lot of time, absorbing each new detail. I listened. I waited. NOW I am…/2 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

Russians.

K.

…angry as hell. These people keep pushing those like me back into our trauma by lying and games playing. For every Tara, there will be a million actual victims who will not come forward because she will have undermined all credibility…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

Was he this angry about Christine Blasey-Ford who had zero evidence or people who could corroborate her story?

…this is different than Ford – it is not "what party are they attacking? OK, that decides who I believe." I have never ever ever believed this "If someone accuses, believe them" crap. If someone accuses, *respect* them, listen, wait. But don't let frauds like Tara do this…/3 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

Uh-huh.

…why did I reach the end today? I read her latest change in her story. This one is the one that broke it. She is a fraud. Not only should she be ignored in perpetuity, she should be condemned and – if she actually filed a police report recently – arrest her. Here's why../4 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

Arrest her.

Remember when this guy was trying to get a Twitter user arrested for sending him a flashing gif? His wife got on Twitter and said she had to call an ambulance because it supposedly caused him to have a seizure or something?

…as I said, this will be ugly. If descriptions of post-rape reality is too uncomfortable for you, stop reading here. I know my experiences are similar to those of other victims, and the complete opposite of Tara's. If you are ok with continuing, read on…/5 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

This editor has chosen not to include Kurt’s tweets about his alleged assault; if you would like to read Kurt’s story (and you’re not blocked) it is available on this thread.

Folks, this editor has written about some awful threads and tweets before but nope …

We’ll pick it up after Kurt’s graphic description of what he claims happened to him.

….which brings us back to Tara, a horrible woman dining out on others' pain for attention or to advance her political interests in Bernie or to appease the man she praised forever – Putin – until she realized that looked bad in this circumstance so she stopped…/14 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

Russia again.

…she endlessly praised Biden for years – on tweets, in public, etc. If I could find the person who attacked me, even to this day, I would be hard pressed not to kill him. I wouldn't have praised him "Oh, I'm afraid to say what happened so I actively praised him when…/15 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…no one asked." I would never have said – when no one asked – "That person rubbed my shoulders in a way I did not like" and then say – when no one asked me – "Oh no, he violently assaulted me." The problem is not revealing something happened. It's revealing ANYTHING at all../16 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…so the changing story already made me suspect, particularly given this happened decades ago. You either get to the point where you are able to discuss it – which I did only in recent years – and say everything you can, or you say nothing. You don't make up a story that…/17 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…minimizes it when *no one asked.* (And yes, her first story was made up – even if it is true – because of how dramatically different her second story is. A nuclear bomb cures the measles, and that is what you discuss. Rape overwhelms fears of harassment. ) Then there is…/18 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…everything about her – stealing from a charitable group, her endless praise/then not of Putin, her Bernie obsession, her throwing this out there just when Biden became the presumptive nominee, her using the excuse that she was afraid then…./19 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…but somehow ISNT afraid now when the person could well be the president of the United States, rather than just a senator or VP. Then, today. Tara filed a request (to the wrong people) asking for this "sexual harassment then sexual assault complaint" she supposedly filed…/20 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…then Biden said, "Great idea! Let's find it." SUDDENLY, Tara goes "Oh, wait. That complaint I filed that now people might actually see if it exists, doesnt mention sexual harrassment. Or assault. My bad." There is NO WAY IN HELL she would forget what…/21 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…she filed, if there was anything she ever filed. Disclosing is a MASSIVE thing. I remember exactly when I told anybody – & that was very rare. I am only discussing it now because, in my book about my living with epilepsy, my wife – who I told years before – told me that…/22 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…if I was going to write about having epilepsy, I had to tell the whole story. She said I had told her to push me not to keep any secrets in the book. I wrestled with this. I remember exactly where we were when she said that to me. Ultimately, I did it. I remember when I…/23 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…was asked to narrate the audiobook, and that there was no way I could read that part out loud, so they hired someone else to do that. You REMEMBER reporting. You NEVER say "Oh, oops. I filed a complaint about the assault, but the complaint didn't mention the assault. I…/24 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…guess I just misremembered. Oh, & I only remembered when the guy who I am accusing of assaulting me asked for that document to be released." And this "I filed a complaint" doesnt start as – as the AP now found – "Oh, I went to speak to a counselor, but I chickened out so…/25 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…i didn't say anything about being sexually assaulted. No WAIT! It wasn't a counselor. It was an office where you filed complaints like this, and I filed a complaint saying he attacked me. Oh, he wants that released? Well, damn. I just remembered!…/26 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…I didn't chicken out from speaking to the counselor about the assault, and I didn't file the complaint I said I did because it was in filing THAT that I chickened out, not in the counselor. BS! This. Is. A. Lie. And given that she changes her story with each development…/26 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

So basically, Kurt is using his own alleged assault as an excuse to attack Tara and discredit her.

Alrighty.

…it is a *knowing* lie. Disclosure is almost as big a deal as the assault itself. There is absolutely no way you would believe you reported it, then – before the document comes out – say "oh wait, I didn't." ALL that changed is that Tara knew this "report" might…/27 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…see the light of day. I literally hate Tara Reade. I do not know what motive or mental illness she has that led to this nonsense, but I know she is aware that this is a lie. And I hate the media on this. Despite the constant changing stories and motives, to make it…/28 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

HOOboy.

…"Biden must prove this thing from someone who is not credible in any way, who said she considered reporting to counselor but chickened out, filed a report that said the rape but, when it might be revealed, say THAT was when she chickened out and didn't report it." How…/29 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…is it POSSIBLE than the media thinks its valid to press someone on something like this that has so little credibility?…/30 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…This has gone on too long, and it upset me to much. I will get to why this is different than Ford tomorrow. But Bernie types and GOPrs and Russians, I want you to know, you disgust me. Actual victims are not playthings for your political games. Drop it. You are not human…/31 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

Told you.

…and as for you Tara, please know: You will be getting the attention you so dearly crave, and hopefully it will be when you have your perp walk for filing a false police report recently. Real victims are also not toys for you to gain attention or political goals. Rot in hell. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

Kurt ending it with his usual class and elegance.

Wow.

***

