Guess Kirsten Powers doesn’t like being held accountable for the things she said and tweeted about Justice Brett Kavanaugh because it makes it really hard to defend poor Joe Biden without looking like a total hypocrite. It’s tough pretending you don’t have a Kavanaugh ‘double standard’ when there is proof all over the place, as Jim Treacher illustrated in his thread on her wiping her Twitter timeline of every anti-Kavanaugh tweet.

She seems defensive, yes?

MINI THREAD I’ve considered responding to the complaints that I have a different standard for Kavanaugh than Biden (I don’t). But I know that nobody complaining here actually is interested in understanding my view. So it’s a waste of time. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 3, 2020

Kirsten is the REAL victim HERE.

Don’t laugh.

Ok, laugh.

We did.

Keep going.

I’ve hardly spent any time on Twitter in the last year. Just in a little bit of time I spent on Friday it was remarkable to see the level of dysfunction. And I’m talking about blue check people. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 3, 2020

People calling her out for being disingenuous are dysfunctional.

And she’s talking about you IMPORTANT BLUE CHECK PEOPLE, so she means business.

*eye roll*

Obviously all the trolls and bots were working overtime but the people who are known people and even people that I know honestly need to work on their issues rather than working them out on Twitter. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 3, 2020

Trolls and bots.

K.

I don’t have any problem with somebody raising issues around my position on Biden vis-à-vis Kavanaugh I would’ve happily explained for those who didn’t understand. But that’s not what the conservative swarm wanted. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 3, 2020

Conservative swarm.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

They just wanted to rage. When I look back at how I used to tweet and I would be snarky and just try to win arguments it was 100% because I had issues to deal with. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 3, 2020

Poor Kirsten.

*sniff sniff*

I no longer have any need to do that or any interest in doing it. I’m also not going to indulge it other ppl. There are actually a lot of great people on Twitter who behave well and those are the people I’m going to interact with and everyone else is getting muted. THE END — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 3, 2020

That’ll show YOU PEOPLE!

Take the L and move on. At this point, you're destroying yourself. — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) May 3, 2020

Why did you delete your previous tweets regarding Kavanaugh? — Sentient Russian Bot. (@exrusskibot) May 3, 2020

Well, I'm interested in understanding your reasoning.

You vilified Kavanaugh because "white male privilege."

You're giving Biden a pass. Why? — Yo, Susanna (@Yo_Susanna) May 3, 2020

C’mon, we all know why.

You used to be better than this. — Jen (@JCEdmund) May 3, 2020

A-hem…

CNN analyst (Kirsten Powers): Kavanaugh confirmation’s message to women is 'you won’t be taken seriously' https://t.co/iwsy3xlrSG — PattiO (@soylentbeige) May 3, 2020

But you know, there’s no double standard.

***

Related:

‘I DARE anyone to disprove it!’ Greg Gutfeld uses Bill Gates to straight-up WRECK the media in 1 perfectly hilarious tweet

OUCHIES! Jim Treacher takes Kirsten Powers APART for deleting every single 1 of her anti-Kavanaugh tweets in BRUTAL thread

Undercover Huber’s must-read thread on the 1 thing MISSING from Crossfire Hurricane/Flynn docs most damning of all

‘Scaring people into obeying’: Brit Hume shares COVID-19 findings from Nobel prize-winning scientist contradicting lockdowns