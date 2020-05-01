‘Proud’ Democratic Representative Richard Komi’s rationale for not believing Tara Reade is one of the grossest, most graphic tweets we’ve ever seen from an elected official and c’mon, we used to write about Alan Grayson.

Komi must have figured out it was eff’d up because he tried deleting it BUUUUUT not before a bunch of people saw it and sent it to this editor.

It’s good to follow smart people on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweet:

Now, this account is not verified so it’s possible it’s not real BUT looking at his feed … yeah. Just thought we should put that disclaimer out there. If he doesn’t have that fancy blue checkmark he could be anyone.

But still.

Wow.

He also tweeted and deleted this:

Neither tweet is all that great but at least he didn’t talk about her vagina in this one.

Yikes.

Weird way to tell everyone that he’s never touched one — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) May 1, 2020

It’s a pretty awful thing to tweet, even if he was trolling.

If @KomiRichard was a no name Republican instead of a no name Democrat @jaketapper and his friends would have their whole day and night planned with stories https://t.co/JcXXnmzTAJ — BlueHeelerMax (@MaxHeeler) May 1, 2020

If a Republican tweeted this it would be all over the news already. Hey, we’ll do our part in sharing but still.

Get a load of THIS guy @KomiRichard pic.twitter.com/dK7AIbgjWm — Lauren Joffe (@thespinzone) May 1, 2020

So she was asking for it you say? #MeToo pic.twitter.com/gs1bfYnji4 — Anonynurse Practitioner (@ArthurNonymous) May 1, 2020

He might as well have said her skirt was too short.

So I guess you think a woman has to cooperate for a man to rape her too right? Since the position of the vagina and all.. You make me sick pic.twitter.com/4dvBSpIvjI — Kim M (@McCartneylass) May 1, 2020

He makes us sick too.

me every day on twitter: “this is NOT real!”

narrator: oh, but it is. — laura noel (@fancythis) May 1, 2020

She gets us.

Don’t worry @KomiRichard, I took a screenshot just in case! 😄👍 pic.twitter.com/dn9p3sXq6m — Jenn (@JennSev) May 1, 2020

We did too.

We’re givers that way.

***

Related:

‘You’ll know which ones are which’: Nancy Pelosi ‘mashup’ comparing her answers about Kavanaugh to Biden is a DOOZY (watch)

‘You are dense AF’: Rose McGowan shares back-and-forth with BuzzFeed to show how media shames survivors (screenshots)

‘A three-letter word. Jobs. J-O-B-S’: Thread of Biden quotes proves Nancy Pelosi was RIGHT when she said #JoeBidenIsJoeBiden