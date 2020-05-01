HOOboy, Mika Brzezinski well and truly enraged the Left (and Never Trumpers, same difference really) this morning by DARING to actually interview Joe Biden FOR REAL about Tara Reade. Admit it, like us you expected the interview to go like this:

Mika: So, you didn’t do it, right Joe?

Joe: Nope, I didn’t do it.

Mika: You promise, right?

Joe: Totally. Period. Never happened.

Mika: Awesome, now that we’ve settled that …

Seriously, that’s what we thought it would be like but nope, it was a real interview and you can tell from the Left’s absolute ERUPTION on Twitter that she didn’t do Biden any favors. Mika tweeted after the interview to explain where she was coming from during the interview but that only seemed to make it worse.

Let’s be honest, the Left isn’t looking for a real discussion on Biden’s accusations (unless they’re Bernie Bros). No, they want these allegations to go away because ORANGE MAN BAD.

The interview with @JoeBiden was difficult, having known and greatly respected him for decades. (I still do.) The notion that all women are to be believed, which dominated the Kavanaugh hearings, was revisited. Should it be? Were Democrats wrong THEN or NOW? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 1, 2020

Embrace the power of ‘and’, Mika.

There were wrong with Kavanaugh and they’re wrong with Biden.

Which is probably why they’re all so pissed off.

Just LOOK at them rage:

Girl bye! You blew it! You harassed Joe Biden and tried to get a gotcha moment and it backfired. — Minturner1💪🇺🇸 (@Minturner11) May 1, 2020

You are wrong. The me too movement isn’t supposed to be a witch hunt. It means hear women and then search the truth. You can’t really believe woman don’t lie. As a woman I don’t automatically believe what they say and for the record I believe she’s lying for political purposes — Cory morrocco (@Corymorrocco) May 1, 2020

But you know Cory here believed Dr. Ford.

Which was the point Mika was trying to make.

Mika.. I am a survivor. I believe Biden. why DON'T you? bottom line, one reason I believe Biden – why on earth would she not have gone to this length when he was the VP candidate, and then VP twice? — laurie hardman (@aguadog) May 1, 2020

I think that the Reade story that you presented this morning was not thorough. You failed to inform that she has changed her story in the Medium article as well as her online presences praising Biden. Please do your homework, this matters. — Lisa Denoncourt (@LDenoncourt) May 1, 2020

Why would you believe anyone without verifying? Also – MOTIVE. What's Tara's motive? Joe Biden should lose to Donald Trump to make sure there's no sexual predator in the White House? — Tami Burages (@tburages) May 1, 2020

Oh, if only these same folks had asked these questions when Democrats went after Kavanaugh.

Wouldn’t that have been something else?

Heh.

It's quite apparent that there is a (D)ouble standard. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) May 1, 2020

Indeed.

***

