Uber-conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin could hardly contain herself this morning, praising ‘her guy’ Joe Biden for his whack-a-doodle Morning Joe interview where quite honestly Mika Brzezinski chewed him up and spit him. Of course, Jennifer is still trying to convince everyone that Joe is innocent …

I don't know what more the Biden camp could have hoped for. A long eloquent statement the press will be obliged to quote. Unequivocal denial and earnest appearance in tough interview. Everyone breaths a sigh of relief but it is easy when your guy is innocent — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 1, 2020

Everyone breathes a sigh of relief when your guy is innocent.

Huh?

And eloquent … Joe? LOL

For being innocent, Joe sure doesn’t want anyone looking through those records at the University of Delaware, just sayin’.

“Your guy”. It’s well past time to remove conservative from your bio. — johnny credulous boomer rube (@johnnycy89) May 1, 2020

For sure.

Wow. So much for #IBelieveHer and #MeToo. You all are a bunch of hypocrites — alliemariEEEEEEEE🥓💃🏼🇺🇸🙄👌🏻 (@alliemarie777) May 1, 2020

Even Joe said we should just listen to women when they tell the truth (and we guess we shouldn’t if they’re not?) and stuff which is the opposite of what believing all women is about but whatever.

How about releasing his Senate records? You could hope for that, right? — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) May 1, 2020

There ya’ go.

LOL — Jason Manring (@jmanring1) May 1, 2020

Refuses to open the sealed records saying it would give people fodder to use against him in the campaign. 🙄https://t.co/OBunxgoS6F — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) May 1, 2020

OR it might show Tara Reade’s complaint. People are going to make this far worse than it may really be if they keep hiding those records.

Take your meds and go back to sleep. — Denise  (@neeceetx) May 1, 2020

Jen comes out in support of an accused sexual predator, with a very long history of inappropriate behavior against women of all ages.#BelieveAllWomen — Christy ÓCatháin – Iowa Girl (@cdokane) May 1, 2020

LOL the hackery does not get any more pure than this! — Black Labrador (@AntiqueSully) May 1, 2020

Impressive in a sad way, ain’t it?

You're kidding, right ? — Wally G. 🍀 (@Zoomm01) May 1, 2020

You are a tool. Release the Biden Papers. — Greg 'Don't Comply' Cougar (@NonLiberalPAer) May 1, 2020

That and access to the University of Delaware archives of his papers. Oh. Wait. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) May 1, 2020

LOL! You’re such a hack. Keep talking. It only helps Trump. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) May 1, 2020

He sure doesn’t want anybody nosing around those University of Delaware records. — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) May 1, 2020

Brett Kavanaugh thanks you for your endorsement in hindsight. — Steven Matthews 🔍📰 (@SMatthewsTFI) May 1, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You don’t believe this. How do I know? Because it is impossible for anyone to be stupid enough to believe this. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 1, 2020

Perhaps this gent is new to Jennifer Rubin’s writing, ideas, and timeline.

She is definitely stupid enough to believe this.

***

