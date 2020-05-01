This morning during Joe Biden’s interview with Mika Brzezinski, Joe made it clear he really really really really really really REALLY doesn’t want the University of Delaware releasing the records he has archived there. Mika even pointed out that if he wanted to be fully transparent he should make those records available, but Joe just kept denying there would ever be a complaint there because that’s not how they do it.

Biden operatives accessed secret Senate records at University of Delaware before mid-March, report says https://t.co/CxLay4UYUM — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) May 1, 2020

From Fox News:

Joe’s Biden’s campaign dispatched operatives to the University of Delaware’s library in the past year to rifle through his secretive Senate records there, Business Insider reported Thursday — raising the possibility they accessed documents related to Tara Reade’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her when she worked for him in 1993. The development comes as both The Atlantic and The Washington Post argued that Biden should instruct the university to turn over the records, saying they “could contain confirmation of any complaint Ms. Reade made, either through official congressional channels or to the three other employees she claims she informed not specifically of the alleged assault but more generally of harassment.” Biden dropped off 1,875 boxes of “photographs, documents, videotapes, and files” and 415 gigabytes of electronic records to the University of Delaware in 2012. The university initially said it expected to make the records “available to the public two years after Biden’s last day in elected public office.” In April 2019, just hours before Biden announced his current presidential bid, the university changed its mind and said the papers wouldn’t be released until either December 31, 2019, or until two years after Biden “retires from public life,” whichever comes later.

Well, then everything relevant has been removed. — Jeff Burrows😆 (@Jeff_Burrows) May 1, 2020

