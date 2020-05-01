Some days, Twitter is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Then other days, it’s a Hell site that sucks out your very will to live.

We suppose that’s what keeps people coming back, the peaks and valleys.

Or maybe that’s just this editor.

Luckily, today it’s the gift thing, especially with this doozy of a Joe Biden tweet from February:

We’re sorta shocked the Biden people haven’t memory-holed this one.

He was pretty clear, for Joe. He said it’s about transparency, and that the American people deserve to know the truth. So it would make sense for Joe to unseal those records at the University of Delaware if he was being honest.

Being honest.

We crack ourselves up.

Right?

Right?

If Joe believes in transparency and honesty he absolutely should.

*but we’re not holding our breath*

***

