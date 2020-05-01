We thought a thread of ‘special’ Joe Biden quotes over the years would be a nice addition to Nancy Pelosi’s claim that she won’t be lectured about Joe’s allegations because #JoeBidenIsJoeBiden. And you know what, she’s right …

But not for the reason she thinks she was.

Or something?

Anywho, this thread of some of Biden’s ‘best’ is something else, take a look:

I was asked to put all my #JoeBidenIsJoeBiden into a single thread. They did not have the HT in originals so that will work fine. I even added a few. Here ya go: — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

"You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking" #JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

If Trump said this they’d start burning 7-11s to the ground.

"If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there's still a 30% chance we're going to get it wrong."#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

Math.

How does it work?

"Hillary Clinton is as qualified or more qualified than I am to be Vice President of the United States of America."#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

"I'm told Chuck Graham, state senator, is here. Stand up Chuck, let 'em see you. Oh, God love you. What am I talking about. I'll tell you what, you're making everybody else stand up, though, pal."#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

Chuck was in a wheelchair.

Classic Joe.

"I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's a storybook, man."#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

Wowza.

And they claim Democrats and Republicans switched parties.

Yikes.

“I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun, And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again.”#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

Yikes-ville.

“Romney wants to let the — he said in the first hundred days, he’s going to let the big banks once again write their own rules, unchain Wall Street, They’re going to put you all back in chains.”#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

One of his best?

"His mom lived in Long Island for 10 years or so, god rest her soul, and, er, although she's, wait—your mom's still alive. It was your dad [who] passed. God bless her soul. I gotta get this straight," #JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

Yes, Joe, you do need to get it right.

"Look, John's last-minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the number one job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack says, a three-letter word: Jobs. J-O-B-S."#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

He is so smart. S-M-R-T!

"if I had intended to cheat, would I have been so stupid? … I value my word above all else."#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

Yeah.

"This election year, the choice is clear. One man stands to deliver change we desperately need. A man I'm proud to call my friend. A man who will be the next president of the United States—Barack America! #JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

Barack America!

"When the stock market crashed, Franklin D. Roosevelt got on the television and didn't just talk about the, you know, the princes of greed" (Herbert Hoover was president in 1929 & television didn't exist.)#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

Look, Jack, Joe was working with FDR back then and he’d know if it was on TV or not.

Heh.

"Why don't you say something nice instead of being a smartass all the time?"#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

"I promise you, the president has a big stick."#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

“No you haven’t! You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”#JoeBidenIsJoeBiden — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) May 1, 2020

Yup, Joe Biden is definitely Joe Biden.

***

Related:

‘Were Dems wrong THEN or NOW’?! Lefties ERUPT at Mika Brzezinski over her follow-up tweet after #MorningJoe Biden interview

‘Let him be CLEAR’! Joe Biden tweet/clip raging about Bloomberg, transparency, and the truth did NOT age well (like, at all)

‘LOOK Jack’: Mika Brzezinski ‘eviscerated’ Biden over Tara Reade allegations and wow, he really doesn’t want his UOD records released (watch)