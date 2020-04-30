It’s rare that we at Twitchy feel sorry for someone in Hollywood because let’s face it, most of the time it’s people like Alyssa Milano or Patricia Arquette making total fools of themselves babbling about how bad the orange man is. But reading this from Rose McGowan, who truly has been the single most consistent voice in the #MeToo and #BelieveAllWomen agenda, had this editor feeling a tremendous amount of empathy for her.

Take a look:

We hate to break it to Rose, but the Democrats (and the media) are just showing their true colors once again. Republicans have spent decades being painted as the heartless party but really they are the party that freed the slaves and fought for women to have the right to vote. And any a-hole claiming the parties magically switched can eat a big ol’ bag of … hammers. Yeah, that’s it, hammers.

Seriously, sometimes the ‘good guys’ are in places you’d never think to look:

Trending

Scott Presler is the bomb.

‘Nuff said.

Psst … Rose, it’s worth a shot.

***

Related:

UN-GLITTER-GLUED! Chris Hayes covers Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden and Lefties just LOSE IT, trend #FireChrisHayes

‘She believes everyone is beneath her’: Steve Krakauer SHREDS Soledad O’Brien and her flying monkeys just can’t DEAL

‘He’s DEAD Jim, dead!’ Rabid Governor Abbott-hating blue-check learns why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Texas

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BelieveAllWomenCultsDemocratsJoe BidenmediarepublicansRose McGowanTara Reade