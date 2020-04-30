Youâ€™d think people who have been either implicated in the Flynn scandal or who enabled them would be a teensy bit careful about what theyâ€™re tweeting right now with everything thatâ€™s come out about the FBI in the last couple of days. Maybe theyâ€™d even be quiet for a change â€¦
Lisa Page @NatSecLisa and @benjaminwittes are very quiet tonight!
â€” Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 30, 2020
But nope.
Take for example Benjamin Wittes:
I am?
I did a live YouTube show with @Klonick and @IlvesToomas this evening. earlier today I tweeted a very large chameleon made entirely of succulents. https://t.co/dcbSz5zAtP
â€” Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 30, 2020
Oh, teehee. So very funny.
This one though, this one is especially obnoxious:
Iâ€™ve been busy sending text messages. https://t.co/M57odZEtmM
â€” Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) April 30, 2020
HILARIOUS Lisa.
Youâ€™re super edgy.
Teehee https://t.co/DMcc5jkrJC
â€” Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 30, 2020
And they wonder why so many people are so angry.
Mollie Hemingway was good enough to bring them back to reality:
See, it's totally funny the damage they did to the country! Why aren't you laughing with media favorites Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom and Lisa Page? https://t.co/y2Swl73U4q
â€” Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 30, 2020
Thinking Mollie pretty much summed it up.
Again Mollie sticks the landing. A perfect 10.
â€” Greg (@Arcticwolff) April 30, 2020
Their hubris will be their undoing.
â€” singlemaltscotch (@singlemltscotch) April 30, 2020
Letâ€™s hope so.
Vile people.
â€” Katalina ðŸ¤” (@nonstahp) April 30, 2020
Wait, there's a Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom? I've been following too much virus stuff and not enough of whatever this is
â€” raia minassian, md (@RaiaMinassian) April 30, 2020
We kinda sorta love the name Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom.
He still believes in Comeyâ€™s higher calling.
â€” Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) April 30, 2020
Imagine this blatant arrogance from the Watergate break-in team. Itâ€™s almost as if they know they wonâ€™t face any consequences for any of this. Actually, they probably wonâ€™t, and the American people should rightfully have zero faith in the system anymore, if they donâ€™t.
â€” Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) April 30, 2020
Save this teehee. It won't age well.
â€” joe warner (@jwarner180) April 30, 2020
Consider it saved.
***
