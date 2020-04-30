Youâ€™d think people who have been either implicated in the Flynn scandal or who enabled them would be a teensy bit careful about what theyâ€™re tweeting right now with everything thatâ€™s come out about the FBI in the last couple of days. Maybe theyâ€™d even be quiet for a change â€¦

But nope.

Take for example Benjamin Wittes:

Oh, teehee. So very funny.

This one though, this one is especially obnoxious:

HILARIOUS Lisa.

Youâ€™re super edgy.

And they wonder why so many people are so angry.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to bring them back to reality:

Thinking Mollie pretty much summed it up.

Letâ€™s hope so.

We kinda sorta love the name Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom.

Consider it saved.

***

