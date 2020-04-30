We’re not sure what’s worse at this point, that the FBI thought they could get away with what they tried to do to Flynn or their absolute egos about it not mattering if they got caught.

Sounds like Martha MacCallum showed footage of Comey basically admitting to setting to Flynn up from a while back.

Devastating flashback clip of Comey just aired on @marthamaccallum show. When asked who went around the protocol of going through the WH Counsel’s office and instead decided to send the FBI agents into White House for the Flynn perjury trap, Comey smugly responds “I sent them.” — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 29, 2020

And here’s the clip.

Watch.

Listen to them laughing at him bragging about what he did.

This is insane.

It sounded bad at the time. Now, it sounds absolutely sinister. https://t.co/VSLHKamE7l — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 30, 2020

Sinister is a perfect word for this.

…because it is? — Jae 🔸 (@JaeLGFitz) April 30, 2020

Her question – "How did that happen?" (although cut off in this video, but available on others) – makes it sound like she knows there's something not quite right about this. She did work in the White House, after all. — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) April 30, 2020

And yet she giggled along with the audience as he bragged about what he did.

Also sinister MSNBC's Nicole Wallace… — Shawn Warford (@Shawnforward13) April 30, 2020

How about the people laughing in the background? #fools — Gregory Siegelman (@GregSiegelman) April 30, 2020

Awful.

things by their name. Sounds very corrupt. — Luis Mora (@lumezgo77) April 30, 2020

That does not look good — Andrew Mannix (@andrew_mannix) April 30, 2020

It’s downright scary how power corrupts. — bsharif (@beasharif) April 30, 2020

Ain’t it?

***

