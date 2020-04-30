We’re not sure what’s worse at this point, that the FBI thought they could get away with what they tried to do to Flynn or their absolute egos about it not mattering if they got caught.

Sounds like Martha MacCallum showed footage of Comey basically admitting to setting to Flynn up from a while back.

And here’s the clip.

Watch.

Listen to them laughing at him bragging about what he did.

This is insane.

Sinister is a perfect word for this.

And yet she giggled along with the audience as he bragged about what he did.

Awful.

Ain’t it?

***

