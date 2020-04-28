Every day, the media is more than happy to report how many NEW DEATHS from the coronavirus have been reported, sort of like what they did when W. was president and we’d lose troops.

If it bleeds, it leads. Especially if you can blame that ‘bleeding’ on a Republican.

Justin Hart has been putting together some fairly phenomenal threads about the data that is actually being used to keep far too many states and ultimately people locked down. This time he tackled the notion of ‘excess deaths’:

Hart touched on this in another thread Brit Hume shared yesterday.

Keep reading:

You know, the data … no, the SCIENCE we hear a lot of Democratic governors using to justify their draconian lockdowns.

Actual deaths versus REPORTED deaths. Hart is talking about a headline grabbing ‘120 DEAD OVERNIGHT FROM COVID’ in Colorado when in all actuality it was three people.

Which is still tragic but clearly not headline-worthy.

Not excess deaths, actual deaths just LAGGING.

Especially when they are including ‘probable’ deaths from the virus.

