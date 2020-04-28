Soledad O’Brien has been throwing a fit about any and every positive article that any outlet has dared to put together about women associated with Trump. From griping at POLITICO for doing what she called a ‘puff piece’ on Hope Hicks to nagging the New York Times for ‘normalizing’ Kayleigh McEnany, she has been more unbearable than usual.

Normalizing, whatever the Hell that means.

The biggest failure of the @nytimes, is in the many ways it normalizes the abnormal. I’m pretty used to the access journalism of some of its reporters. Ms. Williamson’s piece on a press secretary who has no core beliefs, who lies easily and chronically and who’s a racist is bad. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 28, 2020

Steve Krakauer, who has apparently worked with Soledad in the past, had this to say:

This sort of faux journalism insight is the worst of Twitter. In the Trump Era, Soledad is empowered to embrace her true beliefs, instead of objectivity. As I saw working with her, she believes everyone is beneath her. It makes life far less complicated, and nuance-free. https://t.co/DVLYHjeQWx — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 28, 2020

Ouch.

Truth hurts, eh Soledad?

She’s an embarrassment. Keep calling these people out. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 28, 2020

And @soledadobrien doesn't do prep work either. Loved her interview with Czech politician. When she said Parliament had been suspended under EO, he was surprised and told her he had spoken in Parliament 5x that week. You'd think she worked at #FakeNewsCNN ! — Doc_Nova (@DocNova3) April 28, 2020

She’s become unbearable. — Wild Pitch (@thewildpitch) April 28, 2020

The Trump era has brought that out in a lot of people, unfortunately.

And as we said in the headline, her flying monkeys just lost it:

I find Soledad's POV refreshing, when so few in the MSM speak truth to power. Your slamming her for that speaks volumes. — 🌊🌊Crypt Kidder🌊🌊 (@rrich46) April 28, 2020

About her? Yes.

The Blaze? 😂 — Sue 🇭🇺🇵🇱🇪🇸🇲🇽=🇺🇸 (@SueBIU90) April 28, 2020

Because apparently working at The Blaze means he couldn’t possibly be telling the truth about Soledad, although if you spend any time reading her timeline you know he’s right.

But you are below her and not worthy of her attention. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) April 28, 2020

They’re so easy to rile up.

Keep drinking that bleach bro — Basically Blue (@WWhitness) April 28, 2020

Charming.

I HATE when people retweet her in my feed. “journalist” — Carly (@prettyplusmore) April 28, 2020

They think they’re being mean to him … it’s sort of adorable really.

steve is paving the way for our TrumpChrist to rule America for 10,000 years! Let's gooooooooooooo — Andrew for Democrats (@amfvote) April 28, 2020

We read a lot of stupid tweets every day SO to be fair we sort of stop seeing them after a while but this one … impressively stupid.

Luckily there were plenty of folks on the thread who agreed with Steve:

We all know who she is. — magalopes (@mlwelch31) April 28, 2020

Truth to power is a garbage statement when you think your truth is the truth regardless. Soledad is a lazy journalist that just labels everyone racist. It’s the go to for Democrats meanwhile Joe Biden is your candidate. It’s BS to keep people divided. — Kaye (@Liberty4Life73) April 28, 2020

She hasn't even been trying to hide her disdain for the little people for a while now. — Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) April 28, 2020

C’mon folks, Steve was just speaking his truth to power and stuff.

***

Related:

‘He’s DEAD Jim, dead!’ Rabid Governor Abbott-hating blue-check learns why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Texas

Sh*t is getting REAL: Tara Reade calls on Joe Biden to release Senate docs pertaining to her allegations of sexual assault

‘They aren’t EXCESS deaths’! Fact-filled thread takes ‘dashboard’ COVID death data reporting (aka panic porn) apart