Welp. The House just showed Americans how much they really care about them during this COVID crisis:

WOW. Hoyer tells reporters that the House will no longer come back next week after speaking to House physician. "We made a judgment that we will not come back next week." — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) April 28, 2020

They will not come back next week?

And yet they’ll continue to get paid.

Classy.

Pradheep J. Shanker wrote a great thread on this:

Hoyer: The House is not an essential service. Good job, @SpeakerPelosi . https://t.co/Yg3AHrCWXo — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 28, 2020

Way to go, Nancy.

Hey, that expensive ice cream isn’t going to eat itself.

First of all, the House should never have left DC in the first place. This is a time of crisis. If these 400 plus Americans are not essential, let them resign. Are they really less essential than grocery store clerks?? Apparently. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 28, 2020

Who knew the gas station clerk was more essential than his or her Representative.

Lets put it another way: in the days that the House has been out of session… …over 30k Americans have died. Both the House and Senate, as well as the President, should be on the job if Americans are dying by the thousands. I don't think that is too much to ask. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 28, 2020

But their jobs are HAAAARD.

We’re so kidding.

And using the Capitol physician is nonsense. Every essential worker faces a risk. We all know this. Are they essential, or not?https://t.co/P3CNJhTY0R — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 28, 2020

Give them their 1200 bucks and send them home. We’ll call when we need them. — Jim Wallace (@jimwallace49) April 28, 2020

That works.

Obviously they don't need to be paid while they aren't in the capital. — Sentient Russian Bot. (@exrusskibot) April 28, 2020

We have known the House as it Is operating today is not an essential service — Dan Singer (@DanDansinger) April 28, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

