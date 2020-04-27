Governor Ralph (as in puke) Northam has made a name for himself during these ‘unprecedented times.’

And it’s not a good one.

Between his lengthy stay at home order (June 10!) and continued pushing back of opening essential businesses like salons and gyms without much data to show for it, he’s not exactly winning over a ton of Virginians. Funny how people start pushing back when you take away their livelihood and their children’s education for what looks more and more like political reasons.

All Virginians need to continue taking actions to keep themselves and others safe. 🏠 Stay home

🛒 Only leave the house for essential needs like groceries or prescriptions

😷 Cover your face in public

🚶🏾↔️🚶🏽‍♀️ Stay six feet away from others

🚫 Avoid gatherings of more than 10 pic.twitter.com/QnFl3r8vuC — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 27, 2020

Now, we realize many governors are telling their citizens to wear masks, but considering Northam’s history with either wearing blackface or a klan hood this never goes well for him.

How excited are you that you can finally wear your hood, I’m sorry “mask”, in public? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 27, 2020

He’s super psyched.

Cover your face, like with a hood? https://t.co/FQx4KGUBqU — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) April 27, 2020

A good step would be getting rid of your ass. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) April 27, 2020

Something like that.

This isn’t going so hot for Northam.

Hrm.

Hood > mask. Right, Bubba? — Tag Sherman (@TagSherman) April 27, 2020

Right, Bubba?

“Cover your face in public”

That didn’t work out too well for you, Governor Coonman. https://t.co/jnfosWtYbU — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 27, 2020

cover your face like this? pic.twitter.com/rr9bfLTGoR — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) April 27, 2020

THERE it is.

Whatever you say, Governor Coonman 🙄 — B'sC'sSoxPats-Yup! (@RedDFredDFla) April 27, 2020

Cover your face? Like you did here? pic.twitter.com/kVsyDjjU5F — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) April 27, 2020

Are you still traveling to your 2nd home in another state? — Cheryl B. Robeck (@PinkBunny22001) April 27, 2020

If it pleases the crown. — Corn Teen Bishop (@BishopTomBishop) April 27, 2020

like this? pic.twitter.com/AynxXNHQE3 — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) April 27, 2020

Not all areas are like Fairfax (and they won't be). Everything west of Charlottesville accounts for less than 15% of the hospitalizations. Why are you not able to open county by county?? — Jericho Fell (@JerichoFell) April 27, 2020

Because THAT would make too much sense.

Real Doctors doing REAL Testing.. https://t.co/G9PcZR4lrC — GLP (@rockinGLP37) April 27, 2020

Real doctors.

Ouch.

