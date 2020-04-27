The Daily Caller (DC) has really been putting in some overtime covering Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, probably because the rest of the media is pretending she is either nonexistent or a liar. For example, DC contacted EVERY Senate Democrat about the sexual assault allegations against Biden, asking if any of them would even consider the allegations.

None of them responded.

DC reached out to Brian Schatz (for brains) on Twitter asking him why he didn’t respond:

Any reason you didn't respond to our request for comment about Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden?https://t.co/6eI1ZAD5Iv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2020

And for whatever reason, TDS-ravaged Cheri Jacobus jumped into the conversation to basically accuse Reade of lying. We’re not entirely sure why she thought this was a good idea but when you have TDS as badly as she does the brain all but ceases any function other than to shriek, drool, and stutter, ‘Trump Bad!’

Perhaps you need to ask Tara why she just recently filed the DC police report about the alleged assault, but failed to mention Biden's name in the report.

It's not illegal to lie to the press. But she knows filing a false police report means jail time and huge fines😉 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 26, 2020

DC’s Lindsay Wigo responded:

So was Tara asking for it? Was Tara leading him on? Is Tara a slut? Get back to me at your earliest convenience — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) April 27, 2020

Cheri replied, and then blocked her because she’s super classy like that.

interesting narrative this pretend reporter for the sleazy Daily Caller is pushing. https://t.co/jq7JND4qsD — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 27, 2020

To everyone who ever doubted me, look at me now pic.twitter.com/OhU9CS5iwo — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) April 27, 2020

So we assumed since Cheri is being so supportive of Biden and doubtful of Reade that she was the same with Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey-Ford considering the evidence against Biden is far more damning.

Just kidding, we knew what we’d find if we searched her tweets for Kavanaugh and Blasey-Ford.

She didn’t disappoint:

5 Accusers: 1. Dr. Blasey Ford

2. Deborah Ramirez

3. Julie Swetnick

4. Unnamed woman who contacted the local police in Maryland.

5. Woman who claims Kavanaugh pushed her up against the wall at a bar while drunk.@highbrow_nobrow https://t.co/jpQt0sfHB8 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 27, 2018

Julie Swetnick … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But you know, Reade is LYING!

There are a ton of these.

Republicans are using a photo from Dr. Blasey Ford’s 1983 yearbook to make it appear that she is responsible for her own sexual assault (the photo is of a young woman in short skirt smiling playfully at a yearbook camera). @highbrow_nobrow https://t.co/WSfzBtsGr6 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 27, 2018

The accuser Cheri conveniently believed.

Brett Kavanaugh is having trouble answering basic practice questions related to the sexual assault accusations made against him by Dr. Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh doesn’t want to be transparent.@highbrow_nobrow https://t.co/vkp3klrHTT — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 24, 2018

seeing him within spitting distance of being able to make even more impactful decisions for every woman and girl in America (as well as all men and boys of every race, creed and economic background), Dr. Christine Blasey Ford contacted her Senator https://t.co/O1YMeapVKj — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 18, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

do you know the difference between sexual assault/attempted rape and consensual relationship between adults? Oh — you're a Kavanaugh and Trump supporter, so obviously not. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 4, 2019

Gosh, she sure believed Kavanaugh’s accuser who had far less evidence than Tara Reade.

Wonder what’s different?

JUST KIDDING, we know what’s different.

Everyone does.

***

