Here we are again after stalking Brit Hume’s timeline; you know, if he’d stop sharing such valuable and useful information particularly on COVID we could stop stalking him but OH NO.

Heh.

As usual, Brit’s timeline did not disappoint as he shared a fairly fascinating and infuriating thread on the way COVID deaths are being reported and ultimately used as a means to keep certain states shut down. Lengthy, lots of numbers and math (SORRY, we know it’s early on a Monday for math!) but totally worth your time to read.

Take a look:

Thread. Monkeyshines with the fatality data. Watch out for this stuff. https://t.co/VJrH5QRx1n — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 26, 2020

Watch out for this stuff, especially if you’re in a state with a Democrat governor who seems to be abusing his or her authority right now.

Lookin’ at you, Coonman.

1/ Modifying a phrase from the game Portal:

"The date is a lie." One headline yesterday read:

"Colorado deaths increase by 22%" Reports and dashboards said 120 people died in Colorado yesterday! That's a lie. Only 2 did. Big h/t to @co_hurricane for tracking this! pic.twitter.com/epMlIhvgY0 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

Gosh, it’s like the media is buying into ‘panic porn’.

Wonder why?

2/ The first chart shows the number of deaths each day and the second chart shows the same data but with a "running total." This is how much of your data is collected. And where does the data from? Why from screenshots of course. See that big jump 2 days ago? pic.twitter.com/Y7CaCeM0zQ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

Screenshots.

Wow.

3/ The good folks at @COVID19Tracking do great work but they're beholden to data as it comes in. They take screenshot 1 with deaths of 552 and compare it to screenshot 2 of 672 deaths = 120 dead! Here's the problem: 120 did not die in Colorado from #COVID19 yesterday. 2 did. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

But 120 sounds way scarier!

4/ If I saw that MY state had 120 deaths overnight – I'd freak out and so would you. Luckily for us – about 3 days ago Colorado started putting out data by ACTUAL DEATH DATE. Let's look at ACTUAL DATE vs. REPORTED DATE pic.twitter.com/5qcnY2FhG7 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

All states need to start doing this.

5/ The blue bars are the number of people who are died of #COVID19 according to THEIR ACTUAL DEATH CERTIFICATE. Think about it logically. When someone dies at a hospice, you notify the next of kin, notify the county, which notifies the state. And finally the screenbot finds it. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

It’s going to be a few days behind depending on the death.

Excellent point.

6/ 3 days ago we showed you how in Pennsylvania one big burst of deaths was WEEKS late in reporting because of some cover -up at a VA hospice. That is shameful and it's happening all over the county:https://t.co/yQxPWz2NKr — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

Let that sink in, it’s happening all over the country.

Yesterday we showed you how the PA Department of Health was caught in a serious lie and to rescind 200 deaths.https://t.co/pqtUv19h2O — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

Wow.

7/ So where did those 120 deaths come from. Oh those are real deaths (or at least WIDE-latitude counted deaths from #COVID19) but they had to layer them back into the past. So on March 20th the dashboards told us only 3 people died. 20 people actually died on that day. pic.twitter.com/Tha5GiAdaz — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

And these are the numbers they’re using to justify lockdowns, folks.

8/ On April 8th the dashboards noted that 13 people died, 33 did. And that was the high mark. To date: Colorado has experience no more that 36 deaths in a single day. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

BUT 120 DEATHS!!!!

Huh, 36 is sad but nowhere near as panic-worthy as 120.

9/ We've created a monster. By mandating a reporting cadence which mirrors our elections we've created the perception of hanging chads and backroom ballots. Some of shenanigans are very real and very costly. What's more costly? Our lazy reporters failing to press for the actuals — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

Very real and very costly.

10/ How do I know that only 2 died? well they just updated stats If you're in Colorado you should know that you're state is 100% read to re-open. You should press every reporter and every politician to go by the ACTUAL DEATH DATE instead of what some bot tells you. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

11/ To tie a few things together in case it wasn't clear above… because there are certain deaths that weren't reported in the past they update those #s but all the dashboards see are total updated deaths. If you think this is crazy. Just wait until we get to testing dates! — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 26, 2020

Just open the damn country.

***

Related:

‘Blink 3 times if she’s holding you hostage!’ Strange video with Jill Biden talking while Joe looks on confused is all CRINGE (watch)

OOF! Cheri Jacobus picks a fight with the Daily Caller over Biden accuser Tara Reade, trips spectacularly over her Kavanaugh tweets

Someone get Meathead a mirror! Rob Reiner IMPRESSIVELY mocked for claiming Trump’s mental illness is ‘killing people’