It’s sad when the virus itself is more popular than the media.

Oh, we’re just kidding … sorta.

James Woods put it far more poetically:

For two years so-called responsible news media pushed an absurd narrative that the President of the United States was a paid spy for Russia. It’s not unimaginable, therefore, to see their gleeful hysteria over this virus as a derivative of their insane hatred of Trump, is it? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 27, 2020

It was closer to three years the media pushed the idea that Russia somehow magically owns Trump. In fact, some of the idjits are still claiming that Trump is somehow doing Putin’s bidding by shutting down the country due to the virus.

They’d be better off to just admit they hate Trump and nothing he says or does will ever be good enough. Then at least they’d be honest.

Hell no. They're running out of scandals – and running out of time. — Baxter Barfbag 🌵 (@BuckyMaxwell) April 27, 2020

We have seen many people claim this is the media’s last stand and watching them flail around, we believe it.

They hate everything this great country was founded upon. — VirginiaDad (@KGinVa1) April 27, 2020

They certainly don’t seem to be a fan unless it’s a Democrat in the White House.

Fair point.

They are rabid mad beasts — Jeff Crippen (@swordtrowel) April 27, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

Sooo mask or HOOD? Gov. Ralph Northam lecturing Virginians to cover their face in public BACKFIRES hilariously

Embrace the SUCK: Jennifer Rubin’s claim that things will NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN does not go well for her, like at all

Numbers DON’T add up! Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread on how COVID mortality data is being shamefully misreported