Jennifer Rubin is slowly but surely turning into the Wicked Witch of the West. Seriously, read this tweet and tell us you don’t hear the witch saying, ‘COVID WILL GET YOU MY PRETTY, AND YOUR LITTLE DOG TOO!’ She really really really wants us to stay miserable.

Wonder why that is.

You likely will not enter a store without a mask, sit in a crowded movie theater or restaurant, or fly on a plane. Before there is a vaccine, you might not go to a gym, the beach or a mall — no matter what the social distancing. https://t.co/mEZPDpALBW — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 27, 2020

Hey, if she wants to stay inside and hide the rest of her life we’re good with that. As for the rest of us, we’re ready to get back to living.

This is the most aroused she’s felt since Rick Wilson last texted. pic.twitter.com/DKCK6nb9f1 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) April 27, 2020

MEEP.

Bless your heart, you really believe that, don't you? pic.twitter.com/v7sjaFotDj — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) April 27, 2020

She wants us to think she does.

I’m just here for the ratio, because we all know, Jen has lost her [email protected] mind. Trump broke her for good. — Kristi Weaver (@Kristi_Weaver4) April 27, 2020

You might be out of your damn mind Jennifer. We won’t sit back and idly comply with these ridiculous rules anymore. You can stay locked up in your house until the rapture, but you don’t get to tell the rest of us to do the same. — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) April 27, 2020

Yes, out of her damn mind.

But you knew that.

How authoritarian of you….. Amazing anyone thinks you are “conservative”. LMFAO grifter — #NeverCommie (@bpjauburn) April 27, 2020

You’re always a breath of fresh air — Ron “Essential” Mexico (@SimpleWater1) April 27, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

wE wOn'T eVeR bE nOrMaL aGaIn! pic.twitter.com/Dvz8YpVZEf — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 27, 2020

You should probably wear a mask even after the pandemic is over. — Brian (@NoisyNinja79) April 27, 2020

Fingers crossed, huh🤞🤞 — jennydee (@jenndee19) April 27, 2020

For some people, the real unbearable crisis is returning to their normal lives. pic.twitter.com/Ejqm0lyz7u — Joe Bravo (@JoeBravoYo) April 27, 2020

Nice fear mongering, champ. My county hasn’t had a reported case in 14 days and only two people are still sick from the virus. The county I work in hasn’t had a single reported case ever. We’re fine and ready to get back to work. — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) April 27, 2020

You must be independently wealthy — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) April 27, 2020

If only it would keep your mug off my TV And no, it will not. We will be out before what you think — Patient Xiro (@MathMagician27) April 27, 2020

You can stay home as long as YOU like. No one minds or cares. — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 27, 2020

No big loss, right?

***

