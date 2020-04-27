We really wish these media types would make up their freakin’ minds. Either they want Trump to have a briefing or they don’t.

This is not difficult.

Last week, all we heard was b*tching and moaning about how outlets shouldn’t air Trump’s pressers and now that he didn’t take questions on Friday and has canceled today’s briefing they’re still b*tching and moaning. And nobody b*tches and moans better than Jim Acosta.

WH has scrapped today’s Coronavirus briefing, pulling it off the official schedule, four days after Trump suggested Americans inject themselves with disinfectants. This follows Trump’s refusal to take questions at briefing Friday and no press conferences over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/I8WQZfrFOX — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 27, 2020

And there’s that lie about Trump telling Americans to inject themselves with disinfectants again.

This has been debunked multiple times but whatever, Acosta is rolling.

" Trump suggested Americans inject themselves with disinfectants. " A prime example of the deranged media lying–as they have for years now. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 27, 2020

They’ve lied so much we’re not sure they know how to tell the truth anymore.

Why are we going to these daily press conferences? We need to boycott them. Same people. — Don't Capsize (@DontCapsize) April 27, 2020

Right?!

Stop saying that. It’s a lie, and it’s dangerous. He didn’t “suggest Americans inject themselves with disinfectants.”#fakenews — Still like beer 🍻 (@UVIL1991) April 27, 2020

What he said was dumb but at least report it honestly. He did not suggest Americans inject themselves with disinfectants. He suggested researchers look into it. Yes, it was stupid, but journalists that do this are just the other side of the Coin of Stupid we’re having to endure. — BurlyMcChesthair (@BurlyMc) April 27, 2020

If they report it honestly though there’s no real story and Jim can’t play smug and superior about the briefing being canceled.

Acosta, you are a joke. — dude ex machina (@donbFedUp) April 27, 2020

And not a funny one.

Gonna need the transcript where Trump told people to "inject themselves" with disinfectants. Also, what kind of disinfectants? Brand names, please. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 27, 2020

Let's not pretend you bothered to even listen or pay attention to anything being said, unless you could take it completely out of context — Loren (@LorenSethC) April 27, 2020

Ah, what a shame. You've lost your daily platform for visibility. Time to return to obscurity, Jimbo. — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) April 27, 2020

Dear Diary,

How can I hope to make today all about me if there isn't a televised press briefing?#OrangeManBad — Someone Had to Say It (@MomAgnstSafeSpc) April 27, 2020

Dear Diary,

Orange man canceled today’s briefing! How will I make myself the story now, Diary?! Doesn’t he know how important it is to me that I can pretend he’s the villain and I’m the hero?! Nobody understands me like you, Diary. You complete me.

Love,

Jim

***

