So Jill Biden is running now, right? You know, if people thought we were making an old guy with aging issues or even possible dementia run for president we probably wouldn’t share a video of his wife talking while he stands next to her looking completely confused.

But we’re not the Democratic Party so what do we know?

Look at this:

Jill Biden: "This moment reminds us that the presidency is about true leadership — having the forethought to prepare for the worst, the backbone to lead through chaos, the character to move beyond politics." pic.twitter.com/lhwvRiaXHT — The Hill (@thehill) April 26, 2020

It’s so awkward and again we just sort of feel sorry for Joe. They’re keeping him in a basement and shooting videos of him … it’s just creepy.

If I was facing a constant stream of claims that I’m throwing my husband into the most stressful job in the world as his brain turns to tapioca pudding, I probably wouldn’t put out a video where I do all the talking and he looks like someone struggling to stand on his own. https://t.co/Wm0rQoZUOP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 27, 2020

Seriously. We know the DNC won’t listen to anyone on the Right but guys, this is not at all presidential.

They’re just gonna let her talk now while Joe stands there, because at least she’s not senile. — Add your name (@corrcomm) April 26, 2020

At least she can read the cue cards. Yup.

Joe will be replaced and the Dems will present a NON-elected nominee – just like the tyrannical nations they appear to admire so much. THESE same people now want to change our election procedures in the general. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) April 26, 2020

Now we know who writes his tweets and speeches. The Shadow President in waiting. A white chick. — Greg (@Arcticwolff) April 27, 2020

We still think Obama lackeys are writing his tweets and helping with this shadow campaign but it’s possible Jill helps as well.

So… is Jill running for President or her old man? — Flannel Goat (@Flannel_Goat) April 27, 2020

Hard to believe his campaign okayed an ad where Joe stands there looking like he can't wait for Jill to stop talking so he can have his adult diaper changed. — Michael Arcane (@MichaelArcane) April 27, 2020

What? No more puppeteering of #PinocchioJoe ? Jill’s doing all the speaking now? 😂 — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) April 27, 2020

This is embarrassing. He can’t even do hours own commercials? Come on, Democrats. Fingers here can’t be president. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) April 27, 2020

He almost looks like a real boy. — The Magus (@asaganich) April 27, 2020

Almost!

Joe looks like a hostage! #freejoebiden — TikiD (@Terio818) April 27, 2020

He does.

"Thanks, sis. That was awesome." "Have you seen my wife anywhere?!" — SteveSt 1 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sstone1203) April 26, 2020

This is so sad.? — atilladahoney 🇺🇸🍯⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@atilladahoney) April 27, 2020

He looks almost lifelike. It's amazing! — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) April 27, 2020

Does anyone think this clip makes Biden look good at all? — Prince of Doges (@princeofdoges) April 27, 2020

Is she running for President? — Socially Distant 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) April 27, 2020

Hell, she’d have as much chance as her husband.

Which isn’t much.

***

