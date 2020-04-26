Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) was ‘good enough’ to try and terrify the masses about COVID just as there seems to be some honest to goodness light at the end of the tunnel. They wanted to let everyone know that antibodies don’t protect against the virus and there could be a second wave.

Yeah, they suck.

The pushback was fairly monumental and they eventually deleted it … only to replace it with this tidbit:

Alex Berenson, the one true voice of sanity and reality throughout all of this, came out swinging:

Nice try, WHO … but nah.

We’re done listening to (and funding!) you.

They were also the organization that in the middle of January was telling the world the virus wasn’t contagious between humans but we digress.

Unreal.

Wait, sorry. It’s all too real.

When the clicks and taps start drying up probably.

Wouldn’t that be awesome?

Not holding our breath.

***

