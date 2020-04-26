We know you know but we just thought we’d say it one more time for good measure … Rob Reiner writes some screwed up stuff. Like beyond the traditional TDS screwed up we typically mock on this site, and considering we write about Jennifer Rubin and AOC that says a lot.

Hey, don’t take our word for it, see for yourself.

There is no question. Trump’s mental illness is killing people. We are in a crisis of epic proportions. I call on Bush, Obama and every prominent American, Republican and Democrat, to step forward to stop this insanity and save human life. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 25, 2020

Remember when this guy used to actually direct some pretty kick-butt movies?

*sigh*

As for his tweet … WUT?

Rob, dude, put the Twitter down. Trust us.

Look in the mirror, meathead — Dan H (@dalsx1) April 25, 2020

Seriously.

More than once.

Maybe more than twice.

The great Meathead is going to save us all. — Nick Furious (@NickFurious2) April 26, 2020

The Great Meathead sounds like some ska band from the ’90s that would’ve opened for Screeching Beavers.

My condolences on the demise of your party. — Beverly ⭐⭐⭐ (@BeverlyHobbit) April 25, 2020

Let us pray.

Best President ever. — mark ortloff (@mro60) April 25, 2020

Stop the presses. A former celebrity would like to initiate a coup & install former leadership, of any political persuasion, to singlehandedly stop the corona…. & he's calling someone else mentally ill? Mmhmm. — Socially Distant 🦠 ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) April 26, 2020

See? Mirror.

I've never known mental illness to be communicable, but you make a great case for it. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) April 26, 2020

Hey, we see what he did there.

So you want to release the Kraken? pic.twitter.com/IIiRvaq206 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 26, 2020

We have no idea what is going on HERE, though.

Heh.

So, you're openly advocating the overthrow of a duly elected POTUS by previous POTUS'? Just trying to get my details straight for your sedition trial. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 26, 2020

Meep.

That seems sorta ‘insane’ to us but what do we know, right?

***

