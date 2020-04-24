It’s been fascinating watching Nancy Pelosi literally and blatantly delay all sorts of relief for the American public to play politics and then turn around and blame Republicans for the delay. And by fascinating we mean nauseating, infuriating, and really damn annoying.

What’s even more ‘fascinating’ is her base thumping their chests and pretending she’s not full of crap.

Bret Baier seems to have had ENOUGH.

Watch:

Political jiujitsu.

Side note, jiujitsu is not only hard to spell but it’s freakin’ hard to type. Maybe this editor just needs more coffee?

Trending

It also implies that’s she’s ‘good’ at lying … and she is.

This editor has removed all heavy objects from the living room for just this reason.

Heh.

What a visual.

Ugh, let’s hope not.

And in other news, water is still wet.

If Nancy is talking and or breathing she’s lying.

It’s what she does best.

***

Related:

‘The very WORST kind of fake news’: John Hayward annihilates media’s ridiculous ‘Trump/Lysol’ narrative in merciless thread

‘Deliberately misleading’: Byron York takes WaPo’s BOMBSHELL headline about Russia not being a hoax APART and it’s glorious

‘Democrats are the bigots they claim to HATE’: Vernon Jones spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at his own party after resigning and DAMN (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bret baierMcConnellNancy PelosiPPPTrump