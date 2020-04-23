One can’t help but wonder if Trump had said hydroxychloroquine was SUPER BAD for COVID patients the media would be talking about how well it works, how long the medication has been in use, and how it’s FDA approved. That sounds somewhat cynical, we know, but when you see tweets like this winner (loser) from Jake Tapper it’s clear they no longer care about reporting the news or even being relevant, all that matters is dunking on the president.

One can’t Sharpie an untested drug into safe status — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 22, 2020

*sigh*

You know, we sort of expect this trolling from Stelter and even Acosta but watching it come from Jake is honestly sort of depressing. He was their last real bastion of a journo that even remotely resembled what the media should and could be.

As you can imagine, the pushback for his silly tweet was fairly impressive:

How about we leave this to the experts at the FDA. Is that too much to ask, Doc? https://t.co/UDnkYUr8cj — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 23, 2020

Heh.

Still wrapping my head around a bunch of ostensible adults pontificating about the lack of safety of a drug that's been on the market for 65 years solely because Trump said something positive about it. It's mind blowing. — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 23, 2020

We’ve seen so much of this behavior it doesn’t honestly shock us all anymore.

Really? You don't say. I've never heard this before in my 19 years of practice in pharma patents and FDA approvals. You're right. I should listen to Jake Tapper instead. I'll be sure to cite him in court briefs. https://t.co/IqqxUo6HW0 — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 23, 2020

Pharmaceutical expert Tapper. Yup.

It really is astonishing that you journalists lie like this and NO ONE from your profession has any problem with it. — Adeptus Archer the Needlessly Defiant (@ArcherMint) April 23, 2020

Crazy ain’t it?

Jake….what an embarrassment you've become — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 22, 2020

You clown. — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 23, 2020

One can’t sharpie @CNN into ethical journalism status. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) April 23, 2020

Why is anyone asking you how drug approval works when it's obvious you aren't clear on any of it? — MegaForce Lives! (@Corduroyalism) April 23, 2020

Hasn’t it been used since the 50s? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 23, 2020

1 9 5 5 When the drug was approved here. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) April 22, 2020

Do you know that most oncology drugs are prescribed off-label??? What happened to you, man? — GayPatriot, maybe (@GayPatriotTM) April 23, 2020

Here you go Bruce… pic.twitter.com/xbiZObVbhk — All Hyped Up on Dragon Energy (@NorwoodBrian) April 23, 2020

Hrm.

Untested for the last 60 years? Hackish. — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) April 23, 2020

I know 3 different people that take this drug for 3 different illnesses. NONE of them has ever had an issue. It is not "untested"; you act as if this is a trial drug that hasn't even undergone Phase 1. — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) April 22, 2020

What are you talking about, fool? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 22, 2020

So you're just going all in on the brain dead resist crap then? Okay. — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) April 23, 2020

We’re afraid it’s all he has left.

All drugs are untested when being tried for a virus the medical world has never seen before, Jake. Don't join the brainless zombie journalists pretending otherwise. Any treatment is going to be experimental by default in a new disease. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) April 22, 2020

You talking about the drug that was FDA approved in 1955, and is now being tested for effectiveness against another disease? Not sure how Sharpies come into play here though. Maybe ask @terrellowens? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 23, 2020

Oh yee of little knowledge on the subject matter. 🙄 — magalopes (@mlwelch31) April 23, 2020

Having little to no knowledge on a topic doesn’t seem to stop any of them from making fools of themselves.

Such is the modern-day legacy media.

***

