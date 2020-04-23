If anyone knows about digging a hole, it’s Alyssa Milano.

And we don’t mean literally.

We mean career-wise.

We mean political agenda-wise.

We mean Twitter-wise.

For some reason, she thought making fun of Trump and Melania for planting a tree on Earth Day was clever. Forget that First Ladies have been planting trees wearing heels for years and years … Melania is somehow the exception to this being acceptable.

This is called ‘planting a tree,’ Alyssa. It’s what the little people do.

I mean, have they ever lifted a shovel before? I can’t stop watching this. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2020

Has Alyssa ever lifted a shovel before?

Practicing for all the bodies they’re gonna have to bury. Seriously that’s what it seems like to me. It’s like a five year old directing others in a playground. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 23, 2020

Dworkin.

HA HA HA HA HA.

The dense leading the denser. Could this guy be any more ridiculous and annoying?

They’re digging a hole, much like the one you’ve dug for your career, Alysson. https://t.co/fged9Zsl44 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 23, 2020

THERE it is.

Spew said it far better than we could.

Calm down, ma'am. This is called a photo op. It is something ALL politicians and wannabe politicians do. They got the idea of it from a group of attention whores who call themselves "actors". I can see why this would be a foreign concept to you as you can't act. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 23, 2020

Oof.

See the Obamas.

See the Bushes.

See the Clintons.

But you know, ORANGE MAN AND HIS WIFE BAD!!!

Well, at least she didn't ugly cry and have a booger hanging out of her nose while shoveling.

There's always that. https://t.co/RQ5BJ4nn23 — Allen Ray 'Rona Ain't My Baby (@2CynicAl65) April 23, 2020

Awww, we remember that.

Good times.

Right?!? They aren't even wearing gloves. pic.twitter.com/WMYFIJX7pd — Socially Distant 🦠 ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) April 23, 2020

Nice heels, Barack. Sorry, Michelle.

And no gloves?! MONSTERS!

This Biden thing isn’t going away for Alyssa anytime soon.

Looks like he's burying your party. — J.C. (@jaslovesliberty) April 23, 2020

He is.

What's the big deal? I swear you need to up your medication. — Dana Matthew Worley (@Dantastic_1) April 23, 2020

That’s Biden trying to bury the Rape accusation. — BigPerm (@Sherm00) April 23, 2020

Told her.

Not going away.

***

Related:

‘You clown’: Pharmaceutical ‘expert’ Jake Tapper’s dig at Trump over HCQ does NOT end well for him, like at all

So much THIS! James Woods shares the PERFECT cartoon to sum up media’s COVID-19 coverage (and it’s from 2018!)

OMG MAKE IT STAHP! It’s not your imagination, every COVID-19 commercial IS THE SAME and this thread and video prove it (watch)