We were starting to think the only ‘hot takes’ we’d see about the COVID virus would be about people protesting because they want their hair cut (or you know, they want to kill grandpa and grandma) so when this beauty crossed our timeline we had to check it more than once to actually make sure Rick Tyler was saying what we thought he was saying.

They’ll give a blue check to any idjit these days, as long as they hate the Republican Party.

How did the Republicans become the party of death and the Democrats the party of Life? — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) April 23, 2020

Say what now?

Of all the stupid hot takes of the coronavirus crisis, this is the stupidest. https://t.co/Yr9i15i0GO — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 23, 2020

Like impressively stupid.

Just because we’re all stuck at home doesn’t mean you should be smoking crack, sir. https://t.co/SJoXmesnqO — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) April 23, 2020

Put down the crack pipe.

Heh.

BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK BUY MY BOOK — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) April 23, 2020

Always selling a book.

They're not. More people will die because of economic depression than this virus. Democrats, for some reason, want this to happen. Why? Why do Democrats want people to die? — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) April 23, 2020

It’s the Democrats who get giddy when the body counts increase. We saw this in Iraq and we are seeing it through this. Party of life my ass! — Steve Madurski #Pathead (@Noone86595893) April 23, 2020

You actually mean the party of "Look at me I'm virtue preening" and the Dems have always been that — Socially Distanced Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) April 23, 2020

pic.twitter.com/TBKShU1X9B — Problematic troll bot w/o the Chinese virus (@always_on_hold) April 23, 2020

I guess that makes Republicans the party of freedom and Democrats the party of oppression. — Wartime Consigliere (@dmoney_mast) April 23, 2020

True story.

‘Nuff said.

***

