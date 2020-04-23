You know the Washington Post felt a little tingle down its leg when they wrote their headline about the supposed bipartisan report that proves the Russian hoax wasn’t a hoax.

But as Byron York points out, they’re not telling the whole story:

This, from Washington Post editorial board, has to be deliberately misleading. They can't not know what the 'Russia hoax' is. Just in case they don't, it is not the fact that Russia interfered in 2016. It is the never-proven allegation that Trump and Russia conspired in 2016. pic.twitter.com/MC16rsgpqg — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 23, 2020

Gosh, Byron is onto something here.

Keep in mind this -IS- the Washington Post so … yeah.

“The pee tapes are still real to us, dammit!” — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) April 23, 2020

You guys remember the ‘pee tapes’? Holy crap it has been a dumb four years in the world of media.

What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive. You get the feeling that the MSM themselves sometimes get lost in their own b.s. — Philip Cahalin (@PhilipCahalin) April 23, 2020

It’s really hard to keep track of the lies you tell, especially when you start telling lies to cover for other lies.

don't expect hoaxsters to admit they're hoaxing — carny d 🎡 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@dougalpollux) April 23, 2020

Hoaxsters.

We like that.

It's an election year, Byron, and the liberal media is desperate. Just think….in 2016, they were charged with trying to make Hitlery look presidential. Now….they have to try to make Biden look electable! A lot of alcohol & sleepless nights for the libs in the days ahead. — IndyModels (@IndyModels) April 23, 2020

A little.

Took them 3 years to determine Russian trolls posted memes on Facebook — AGS_Carnage (@ags_carnage) April 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

And how many millions?!

Not to mention the “bipartisan report” confirms there was no evidence of collusion, that it was unclear Russia wanted Trump to win and that Jim Comey said the phony dossier was part of the ICA report in 2016… at this point the compost is just a DNC newsletter — 82Jump (@BlueiisChris) April 23, 2020

Like everything with the Russia conspiracy theory, the goal posts keep changing so they can continue to fool themselves into thinking their entire tinfoiling for the past 3 years over Russia was justified or true given how much attention it was granted by the delusional media. — Wilhelm Mauser 🇹🇼 (@WilhelmMauser98) April 23, 2020

Their whole world relies on the constant moving of goalposts to support their narrative. It’s all they have left.

***

Related:

‘Democrats are the bigots they claim to HATE’: Vernon Jones spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at his own party after resigning and DAMN (watch)

‘Colossal public policy CALAMITY’: Brit Hume does NOT hold back about COVID lockdown doing more harm than good (watch)

‘You clown’: Pharmaceutical ‘expert’ Jake Tapper’s dig at Trump over HCQ does NOT end well for him, like at all