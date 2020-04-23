David Frum wrote an anti-Trump book called, ‘Trumpocalypse’ and apparently The New York Times is totally excited about it.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh wow, what a stretch, NYT loves a book about how awful Trump is written by a pseudo-conservative because they think that makes him ‘objective’.

Frum himself was super psyched about the preview, he even shared it:

Congrats, Frum. Heh.

Jennifer Rubin would be proud.

"Longtime conservative, just not recently" — Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) April 23, 2020

Flip-flopping conservative who saw an opportunity to write a book the NYT might like.

“…hasn’t been a conservative in a long time” … there…fixed your bio for you! — 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) April 23, 2020

That works too.

Frumitis… — Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) April 23, 2020

Frumitis could totally be a real disease.

So back to shilling for the Dem or Republican establishment and the same shit just being blindly excepted as good for people. — Man From Nowhere (@ManFromNowher18) April 23, 2020

Not journalism. Not even close. — Patrick Trevor (@pfbizz) April 23, 2020

But it’s TRUMPOCALYPSE!

Nobody cares, David… — Pelosi's Bartender #FLAGSOUT (@TomDannunzio) April 23, 2020

Mockingbird Media.

Perfect.

