David Frum wrote an anti-Trump book called, ‘Trumpocalypse’ and apparently The New York Times is totally excited about it.
HA HA HA HA HA
Oh wow, what a stretch, NYT loves a book about how awful Trump is written by a pseudo-conservative because they think that makes him ‘objective’.
Frum himself was super psyched about the preview, he even shared it:
Trumpocalypse previewed in @nytimes https://t.co/Q1GbZjuIJI pic.twitter.com/5kaY0AZjlR
— David Frum (@davidfrum) April 23, 2020
Congrats, Frum. Heh.
"Trumpocalypse"
😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
— mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 23, 2020
Jennifer Rubin would be proud.
"Longtime conservative, just not recently"
— Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) April 23, 2020
Flip-flopping conservative who saw an opportunity to write a book the NYT might like.
“…hasn’t been a conservative in a long time” … there…fixed your bio for you!
— 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) April 23, 2020
That works too.
Frumitis…
— Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) April 23, 2020
Frumitis could totally be a real disease.
"longtime conservative" pic.twitter.com/8McTzMkRhB
— theRoddick (@_jbarker) April 23, 2020
So back to shilling for the Dem or Republican establishment and the same shit just being blindly excepted as good for people.
— Man From Nowhere (@ManFromNowher18) April 23, 2020
Not journalism. Not even close.
— Patrick Trevor (@pfbizz) April 23, 2020
But it’s TRUMPOCALYPSE!
Nobody cares, David…
— Pelosi's Bartender #FLAGSOUT (@TomDannunzio) April 23, 2020
More manure spreading from the #MockingbirdMedia. #EnemyOfThePeople
— Dolley ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@VADolleyMadison) April 23, 2020
Mockingbird Media.
Perfect.
***
