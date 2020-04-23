David Frum wrote an anti-Trump book called, ‘Trumpocalypse’ and apparently The New York Times is totally excited about it.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh wow, what a stretch, NYT loves a book about how awful Trump is written by a pseudo-conservative because they think that makes him ‘objective’.

Frum himself was super psyched about the preview, he even shared it:

Congrats, Frum. Heh.

Jennifer Rubin would be proud.

Flip-flopping conservative who saw an opportunity to write a book the NYT might like.

That works too.

Frumitis could totally be a real disease.

But it’s TRUMPOCALYPSE!

Mockingbird Media.

Perfect.

***

