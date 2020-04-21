In case you forgot, Jimmy Kimmel still pretty much sucks.

Take a look-see:

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Citizens Protesting Lockdowns, “They Want To Die And They’re Taking Us Down With Them.” https://t.co/1KT1GMEAKW pic.twitter.com/wkbH9HO85t

From Society-Reviews:

“They want the freedom to gather in large groups during an epidemic.”

“They want guns. They want pollution. I figured it out: They want to die and they’re taking us down with them.” Kimmel said.

Kimmel continues his rant by saying

“I get that people need to go back to work, I do. But the point of ‘stay-at-home’ is to get a lid on this, so we can get back to work. And then stay at work. I’m starting to think that these characters who support Trump might be suicidal. They seem to fight hardest for the things that will kill them.”