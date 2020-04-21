China Daily claimed AIDS was first discovered in the U.S. in the 1980s and spread to the world.
No, seriously.
They literally wrote that.
RIGHT?!
Look:
AIDS was first discovered in the US in the 1980s and spread to the world, causing great agony for the world, has anyone held the US accountable? he said. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/dclo0LqhyY
— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) April 20, 2020
Gosh, it’s almost like China is trying to deflect.
ARE YOU KIDDING US!?
You know what, propaganda … we get it but seriously!?!?!
If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.
Mark Hemingway was good enough to not only correct China Daily but use their nonsense to blast a familiar and annoying outlet of our own:
AIDS originated in Africa.
And by the way, China Daily is the outfit that the Washington Post takes money from and runs their "special advertising section" full of propaganda. https://t.co/BBYPnrjo56
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 21, 2020
Special advertising section full of propaganda.
What a great tweet.
CCP is asshoe
— (@CircularTruth) April 21, 2020
True story.
China is Asshoe.
— Dutch_Schultz_14 (@14_dutch) April 21, 2020
It's like they think smart people won't notice the difference b/t discovered and originated
— Gustavus (@ZeroTBill) April 21, 2020
— pompatus inQuisitorious (@Inquisitor1124) April 21, 2020
Sensing a theme here.
It didn’t originate here. It didn’t come from a lab. It wasn’t hidden and lied about as y’all did with this. Deliberately. Hopefully there will be consequences. You seem desperate to deflect responsibility. You did this. Nobody else.
— Lala (@lacoolio1) April 21, 2020
Sorry, but you're wrong
— Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) April 21, 2020
oh honey, this is definitely not going to end well for you.
— Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) April 21, 2020
WHO writes your history books. That’s not a question.
— GregEsq (@GregEsq) April 21, 2020
Commies lie. And you are a bunch of lying Commies.
— Will Collier (@willcollier) April 21, 2020
‘Nuff said.
